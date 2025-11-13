Evolving cyber threats call for collective, protective effort

Cyber security is a national security imperative and a cornerstone of economic stability, says government.

No single actor, government, industry, or academia can address cyber security challenges alone, says communications and digital technologies deputy minister Mondli Gungubele.

The deputy minister was speaking at a security ministerial forum, jointly held by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and Huawei SA, on the sidelines of Africa Tech Festival 2025, in Cape Town.

The forum facilitated strategic dialogue, advanced knowledge-sharing and provided evidence-based insights that can help guide policy and regulatory frameworks.

Gungubele said the continent is witnessing rapid digital transformation, ranging from expanded connectivity and fintech innovations, to the growth of digital public infrastructure.

However, for innovations to thrive, they need to be built on a foundation of trust and robust security, he stated.

“Cyber security is no longer just an IT issue. It is a national security imperative, a cornerstone of economic stability, and a prerequisite for digital inclusion. As technology evolves, so too does the threat landscape.

“Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and advanced cryptographic frameworks, are reshaping both the tools of innovation and the methods of attack. That is why we must foster deeper, multi-stakeholder collaboration among governments, the private sector, academia and civil society.”

The country’s financial losses due to cyber attacks have been estimated at R2.2 billion a year, although the figure is projected to be much higher.

Recent estimates predict that spend on cyber security will reach R16.5 billion by 2029, based on the latest BMIT SA Cyber Security Services Report.

The report warns that artificial intelligence (AI) is commonly being used for cyber security attacks, and threat agents are also targeting AI applications.

Insights from a Deloitte report highlight that generative AI has the potential to magnify the nature and scope of fraud against financial institutions and their customers.

Gungubele commented: “AI is transforming every aspect of the digital economy, from predictive analytics and fraud detection, to autonomous systems and smart governance platforms.

“In cyber security, AI is a powerful enabler, helping us detect threats faster, automate responses and build resilience against emerging attacks. However, AI also presents serious challenges, like bias, data manipulation, adversarial attacks and even the weaponisation of generative AI.”

Huawei SA deputy CEO Charles Hao emphasised the importance of securing AI and preparing for a post-quantum future. “AI is already in networks, operations and customer touch points. It’s helping teams spot anomalies faster and automate routine responses. But it also changes the risk picture.

“The approach is simple – know the data that feeds your models, be clear about guardrails for how AI is used, and keep an eye on how models behave over time. When AI is handled with the same care as your core infrastructure, it becomes an ally for defenders, not an extra headache.”

Hao added: “Quantum-capable attacks aren’t tomorrow morning…the work to be ready starts now. The journey is about crypto-agility, knowing where cryptography lives in your environment and making sure you can upgrade keys and algorithms without drama. As an industry, we should move in step with emerging global standards so systems remain interoperable.”