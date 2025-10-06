Govt urges vigilance to ensure safety in cyber space

Cyber security is a shared responsibility, says the South African government.

Government has called on members of the public to remain vigilant, responsible, and digitally literate to ensure their safety in cyber space.

“Cyber security is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can protect citizens, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, from the ever-growing threats in the digital space,” Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Friday.

Government’s plea comes as South Africa joins the global community in observing Cyber security Awareness Month this October by educating the public and private sectors about the importance of online security and promoting practical steps to reduce cyber risks.

As part of these efforts, government, in partnership with stakeholders across law enforcement, civil society, and the private sector, hosted a webinar last week on cyber security awareness and responsible use of online platforms.

During this session, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies deputy director for cyber security operations Noma-Efese Mnqeta, highlighted the role of the National Cybersecurity Hub, a computer security incident response team hosted by the department.

The hub works closely with the South African Police Service on cyber crime investigations, the Internet Service Providers’ Association on fraudulent website takedowns, and the GCIS on public awareness.

She warned about the growing prevalence of tender scams, investment scams and online shopping fraud, which continue to target unsuspecting citizens.

Brigadier Rapula Mosito, section head of cyber crime investigation at the Hawks, indicated that cyber crime is enforceable under the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020, while cyber security matters are guided by the forthcoming Cyber security Bill.

He identified phishing, ransomware, malware, identity theft, online child exploitation, and personal data theft as key threats.

Film and Publications Board acting CEO, Hulisani Ramugadi, expressed concern about the rise in harmful online content, including image-based abuse, cyberbullying, hate speech, and malicious AI-generated material.

He emphasised that sharing intimate images without consent was a crime and highlighted the FPB’s partnerships with social media platforms to issue takedown notices for harmful material.

Head of client services at Digify Africa, Omphile Kgwathe-Nkiwane, encouraged South Africans to practice safe digital habits through platforms like Kitso on WhatsApp (076 593 7181), which provides parents, teachers, and learners with digital safety tips.

She urged citizens to use strong passwords and avoid using personal information as passwords.

In addition, Kgwathe-Nkiwane urged the public to never share one-time pins (OTPs) or banking details, avoid public WiFi for sensitive transactions and to stay alert to suspicious links, unsolicited calls, and fraudulent emails