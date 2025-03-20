Ex-DiData MD Nompumelelo Mokou joins iOCO board

Nompumelelo Mokou, iOCO independent non-executive director.

iOCO, formerly known as EOH, has appointed Nompumelelo Mokou as an independent non-executive director.

She is former managing director of Dimension Data Southern Africa, which has rebranded to NTT Data.

Mokou, who was appointed to the MD role at Dimension Data in April 2021, confirmed her resignation from the systems integrator in March last year.

In a statement, iOCO says Mokou brings a wealth of experience from her career at Dimension Data since 2016.

It adds that Mokou was chairperson of the audit committee of the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sports SETA from 2015 to 2019, and gained her background in finance and auditing at Ernst & Young and Ngubane & Company.

The appointment comes after iOCO, in February, announced that Rhys Summerton was stepping down as non-executive director and chairperson of the audit and risk committee to assume the executive role of joint-CEO.

This, after Marius de la Rey resigned as interim CEO and executive director of iOCO.

“We are pleased to announce that Ms Mokou will now join iOCO’s audit and risk committee as chairperson,” notes iOCO.

The committee will now comprise Mokou, Andrew Marshall and Veronica Motloutsi.