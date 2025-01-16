Exceptional battery life and beyond: Dell’s Inspiron 14 offers it all, available from DCC Technologies

Inspiron 14 Plus.

If exceptional battery life is top priority when choosing a laptop, then Dell’s new Inspiron 14 models should be first choice. Now available from the official Dell distributor in South Africa, DCC Technologies, Dell’s latest boasts up to 28 hours of battery life on the Inspiron 14 – enough to power well beyond a full workday.

This endurance is in no small part thanks to the processor range driving Dell’s Inspiron 14 models: Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X. Qualcomm’s laptop processors are proving to be game changer when it comes to power efficiency, while at the same time packing a massive performance punch under the hood of the Inspiron range.

DCC Technologies is offering two main models of the Dell Inspiron 14 to the public: the Inspiron 14 5441 and the Inspiron 14 Plus 7441, with different specification configurations for each.

Inspiron 14 Plus.

To start, Dell’s Inspiron 14 5441 is big on responsive performance and versatility. How else, though, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100) processor doing duty onboard the top version? Offering 10 cores running up to 3.4GHz, the Inspiron 14 still manages an incredible 28 hours of battery life.

This performance is matched by a 14-inch Full HD display in a 16:10 aspect ratio, which offers more vertical space to help improve productivity. Dell also includes two USB 4 Type-C Full Function ports (40Gbps, Power Delivery and DisplayPort), a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a MicroSD slot for expanded storage, plus WiFi 7 for improved connectivity.

Inspiron 14 5441.

However, when it comes to outright power with a superb display, it is Dell’s Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 that finishes on top of the podium. With the option of the 12 core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) available, users can easily manage highly demanding workloads thanks to a dual-core boost of up to 4GHz. To match this, the Inspiron 14 Plus boasts a stunning 14-inch touch display with a pin-perfect 2560x1600 (QHD+, 16:10) resolution. Working on this display is indeed a dream thanks to Dell further offering anti-glare coating, brightness at 400 nits and Dolby Vision with high dynamic range support.

Despite this powerful display, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus still manages a considerable 21 hours between charges. Its connectivity options are also comprehensive, with two of the faster USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, Wi-Fi 7, plus a MicroSD card slot added for good measure.

Not to forget the inclusion of a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU on both Inspiron 14 models, which frees up the GPU and GNU by performing artificial intelligence (AI) tasks on the NPU itself. Dell’s Inspiron models are also Microsoft Copilot+ PCs, adding a personal AI assistant, helping with generative AI and improving video conferencing on the fly, among many others.

Inspiron 5441 laptop.

Both models further include 16GB of onboard memory to improve multitasking, with up to 1 GB of SSD storage available. All this in a stylish chassis that starts pulling the scales at a highly portable 1.4kg, available in Titan Grey for the Inspiron 14 and Ice Blue for the Inspiron 14 Plus.

Heinrich Pretorius, Dell EMC Consumer Product Specialist at DCC Technologies, believes Dell’s new Inspiron 14 range sets a new standard for portable computing. “Whether you value battery life, raw performance or a dazzling display, both the Inspiron 14 and the Inspiron 14 Plus show just why Dell’s Inspiron range remains such a perennial favourite,” he notes. “These laptops will significantly enhance any home office or corporate workspace thanks to their versatility, alongside onboard AI support to help future-proof productivity".