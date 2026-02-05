Exclaimer launches Brand Kits to bring governance to multi-brand e-mail, meeting communications

Brand Kits addresses brand consistency.

Exclaimer, which positions itself as the leading provider of e-mail signature management solutions, today announced the launch of Brand Kits, a new capability that introduces governed, multi-brand management across e-mail signatures and video meetings, addressing a growing operational gap in how organisations manage brand identity at scale.

E-mail and video meetings remain among the most relied-on business communication channels, where inconsistency becomes visible quickly and at scale, putting trust and brand reputation at risk. Exclaimer’s State of Business Email report found that nearly half of global IT leaders say the majority of their internal and external communication still relies on direct e-mail. As communication volumes increase, even small brand changes can require hours or days of manual updates across multiple templates and teams.

This reliance is now colliding with growing organisational complexity and rising expectations around control, consistency and governance in everyday business communications. As businesses expand through acquisitions, regional growth and brand diversification, branding in high-volume channels has outgrown template-based tools and become an ongoing governance challenge that manual workarounds cannot support.

“Brand consistency at scale is an ongoing governance challenge,” said Paul Hammond, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Exclaimer. “E-mail and video meetings are high-volume, high-visibility channels where inconsistency shows up fast and can damage trust. When branding is managed manually across hundreds or thousands of communications, inconsistency becomes inevitable. Brand Kits reduces that risk without adding more work for teams as organisations grow and change.”

A shift from templates to governed brand control

Brand Kits is designed to address brand consistency by separating brand definition from design execution. Instead of embedding logos, colours and visual elements into individual templates, organisations define brand assets once and apply them consistently across multiple e-mail signature templates and video meeting branding themes.

When a Brand Kit is updated, organisations can manage branding consistently across both e-mail signatures and video meeting communications:

Manage multiple brands from a single platform : Support different logos, colours, fonts, and assets across brands, regions, departments, or subsidiaries.

: Support different logos, colours, fonts, and assets across brands, regions, departments, or subsidiaries. Apply updates once, everywhere : Changes cascade automatically across all linked email signatures and meeting themes.

: Changes cascade automatically across all linked email signatures and meeting themes. Maintain consistency in complex environments : Support rebrands, mergers and organisational growth without increasing administrative overhead.

: Support rebrands, mergers and organisational growth without increasing administrative overhead. Strengthen governance and reduce risk: Centralised control helps ensure branding remains consistent and compliant across high-volume communications.

Tasks that previously required manual updates across multiple templates can now be completed in minutes, reducing effort and lowering the risk of outdated branding appearing in live communications. Organisations can now achieve brand consistency faster by creating e-mail signatures and meeting themes from a single Brand Kit in just a few steps.

A first for e-mail signature management

Trusted by more than 9 million users across 75 000 organisations, Exclaimer is the first provider in the e-mail signature management market to introduce governed, multi-brand control across both e-mail signatures and video meetings.

Where most solutions manage branding at the level of individual templates, Brand Kits introduces a governed brand asset layer that sits above designs. This allows brand standards to be defined centrally, re-used consistently and applied across teams, regions and channels, all without increasing administrative overhead or relying on manual updates.

According to Exclaimer, Brand Kits was developed based on direct customer feedback, including input from Exclaimer’s customer advisory board. Customers highlighted the need for faster brand updates, fewer inconsistencies across communications and reduced reliance on routine IT intervention as brand environments become more complex.

By shifting branding from a template-by-template task to a governed system, Brand Kits helps organisations maintain consistency across high-volume communication platforms, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange (including hybrid), Google Workspace, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet.

Immediate availability

Brand Kits is available globally as part of Exclaimer’s existing plans. As a foundational capability, it supports consistent branding across both e-mail signatures and Meeting Branding, reinforcing Exclaimer’s broader focus on governing brand consistency across digital communications.