Exclaimer named 'Best Email Signature Management Platform' in 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards programme

The Exclaimer platform helps IT and marketing teams make sure their e-mail signatures are consistent, up to date and compliant.

Exclaimer, which positions itself as the global leader in e-mail signature management solutions, today announced that for the second consecutive year, it has been selected as winner of the “Best Email Signature Management Platform” in the annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards programme, conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organisation that recognises the most innovative companies in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

The Exclaimer platform helps IT and marketing teams make sure their e-mail signatures are consistent, up to date and compliant by centralising control, automating updates and transforming signatures into a dynamic channel for brand engagement. With Exclaimer, organisations can eliminate manual updates, reduce the need for IT support and run personalised campaigns through CRM integrations and other third-party platforms. Exclaimer also delivers marketing performance data through engagement analytics and A/B testing tools.

The solution works with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Exchange Online, offering additional integrations for platforms like Salesforce HubSpot and Calendly. Templates are applied automatically using a server-side application that allows for signatures on all devices. Alternatively, a client-side version lets users preview their signature while composing e-mails, or a combination of both applications can be used. The platform uses dynamic logic to tailor signatures based on criteria such as audience (internal versus external), department, region or CRM lists. Users can create custom templates for different teams that always maintain consistent brand standards. It’s simple to add legal disclaimers, confidentiality statements or disclosure notices.

Over the last 12 months, Exclaimer has introduced new marketing features, such as the ability to embed Facebook and LinkedIn social feeds into signatures, as well as an integration with Chili Piper and advanced engagement analytics. A new way to schedule and personalise e-mail signature banners, ideal for time-sensitive marketing pushes, has also been added, and a branding module centralises brand assets to ensure consistency across users. Most recently, Exclaimer launched its Meeting Branding feature, allowing organisations to apply the same consistent, polished brand experience across all video meetings as they do to e-mail signatures.

“We’re dedicated to enhancing every e-mail and enabling brands and businesses to form stronger connections. Businesses that trust Exclaimer with their e-mail signatures achieve on average a 90% open rate and a 5% click-through rate, turning everyday business e-mails into an effective marketing channel,” said Jenny Herbison, SVP Global Marketing at Exclaimer. “Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough. We’ll continue to refine our products to deliver a highly secure and robust service with exceptional customer service. Our product line, a result of strategic acquisitions, thorough research on customer pain points, and customer feedback, is what drives us forward.”

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards programme is dedicated to recognising the standout innovators, leaders and visionaries in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industries. From marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, performance marketing, RevOps, analytics, content marketing and beyond, for nearly a decade the awards have honoured breakthrough solutions across the full MarTech spectrum. The 2025 programme attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 15 countries, highlighting the global momentum and innovation driving this rapidly evolving industry.

“E-mail remains the most commonly used digital communication channel and, with billions of e-mails sent daily, a signature represents massive potential in branding and engagement opportunities,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Exclaimer helps you take back your time and take charge of e-mail signatures the smart way. With Exclaimer, signatures become a smart way to protect your brand, support compliance and offer cross-team productivity. Congratulations on winning ‘Best Email Signature Management Platform!’”