execMobile: eSIM travel

The world's your oyster.

In today’s interconnected world, staying connected is more important than ever. Whether you’re a frequent traveller, someone who juggles multiple numbers or simply looking to streamline your devices, the emergence of eSIM technology is a game-changer. But how do you find out if your iPhone or Android device is equipped with this technology? Let’s dive into the details and help you discover effortlessly whether your smartphone supports eSIM.

Understanding eSIM technology

Before we explore how to check eSIM compatibility, let’s understand what eSIM technology is. An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without the need for a physical SIM card. Integrated directly into your device, eSIM technology can simplify device set-up by eliminating the need for multiple physical SIM cards and facilitating easy switching between carriers or plans.

How to check eSIM compatibility?

For iPhone users

Apple has embraced eSIM technology across its range of recent iPhone models. Here’s how to check if your iPhone supports eSIM:

Check the model: As of now, iPhone XS and later models support eSIM, including the entire iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and SE (2nd generation and later) series.

iOS settings: You can also verify eSIM support in your iPhone’s settings. Go to Settings > Cellular > Add Cellular Plan. If you see an option to add a cellular plan, your iPhone supports eSIM.

For Android users

Android device manufacturers have been gradually adopting eSIM technology. The process to check compatibility varies by brand and model:

Check the specs: Review the specifications of your device on the manufacturer’s website or your device’s documentation. Look for eSIM mentioned in the connectivity features, and specifically not dual SIM, which may indicate two physical SIM cards.

Settings check: In Android devices, navigate to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network. If there’s an option for adding a carrier, your phone likely supports eSIM.

Setting up eSIM on your device

Once you’ve confirmed that your device supports eSIM, setting it up is typically straightforward:

Contact a carrier: You’ll need to contact your cellular provider to get an eSIM profile. Some carriers allow you to do this through their app or website. Notably, if you require an eSIM for mobile data when travelling abroad, there are many online providers, but choosing may be difficult. The below article highlights some key features to look for:

The best eSIM providers will allow you to do a direct install from their app. This is more convenient than scanning a QR code or manual entry.

Scan a QR code: Most carriers will provide a QR code that you can scan with your device to set up the eSIM.

Manual entry: If a QR code is not available, you may need to enter the details manually under your phone’s cellular settings.

Conclusion

Checking if your iPhone or Android supports eSIM is straightforward and opens a world of convenience and flexibility. As technology evolves, eSIM could become the standard, replacing traditional SIM cards entirely and offering users an even more seamless connectivity experience. Be sure to check your device compatibility and embrace the benefits of eSIM technology.

The world is rapidly evolving, and the way we communicate and access data is changing. Traditional physical SIM cards have been the standard for decades, but this new eSIM technology is quickly gaining traction, offering a more convenient and flexible solution for travellers and globetrotters alike.