Executive changes at Teraco as expansion continues

Samuel Erwin, newly appointed MD of Teraco.

Data centre provider Teraco has expanded its executive management team to gear up for the company’s next level of growth, as it continues to expand its data centre facilities in SA.

Samuel Erwin, who joined Teraco as CFO in 2020 and has been a key contributor to the company’s success over the last six years, has been appointed to a new role as MD, reporting to CEO Jan Hnizdo.

According to Teraco, the timing is right for Erwin to take on a more operational focus, adding to an experienced management team focused on delivering services to clients.

In his new role, Erwin will also be responsible for developing Teraco’s energy strategy, with the build-out of its first utility-scale solar project already well underway.

“This is the ideal time to be expanding the executive team as we continue to grow our data centre platform in line with the evolving requirements for cloud, artificial intelligence and enterprise workloads,” says Hnizdo.

“Sam’s promotion expands our operational focus, and I am excited to also be working alongside Raj as we expand our funding pools.”

Raj Nana has been appointed as CFO, effective 1 February, and brings more than 20 years of industry experience in investment banking and the property sector to Teraco.

Nana had been with Attacq (a JSE-listed real estate investment trust) since 2014 and in the role of CFO since 2018. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA).

His skills in financing and managing large-scale property developments provide a good fit for Teraco as it continues to invest in infrastructure to expand its platform as the leading vendor-neutral co-location provider in Africa, notes the company.

A Digital Realty subsidiary, Teraco has grown significantly over the last several years, culminating in the commissioning of three large data centre facilities during 2025 across its campuses in SA.

The company now operates hyperscale campuses in Johannesburg and Cape Town, as well as strategic interconnection hubs in Durban and Cape Town, with a critical IT load capacity of 189MW. It has secured land and power to continue expanding these facilities to meet client demand.

Teraco is also investing in renewable energy generation, ensuring that, as demand for power increases, it can access clean, reliable energy wheeled through the grid from its own solar projects.

The company employs 450 team members and services over 700 global and local clients.

Erwin adds: “We welcome Raj to Teraco at a time of significant build-out. He is joining a strong finance team, with access to local debt capital from sophisticated financial institutions, providing a platform for ongoing investment.”