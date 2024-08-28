Exodus of SA women in tech a major concern

There is a lack of structures to prepare women in tech for succession.

South Africa’s tech sector continues to lose a significant number of women who opt to leave the field before the peak of their career, which heightens female underrepresentation in the sector.

This was the word from Cheryl-Jane Kujenga, CFO and acting CTO of BCX, speaking to ITWeb on the sidelines of the recent Wired 4 Women Technology Forum. The event was held by ITWeb Brainstorm magazine, in partnership with BCX, in Johannesburg.

The Wired4Women initiative is spearheaded by BCX, and provides support and networking opportunities for women in the tech sector.

Discussing diversity and inclusion in the local tech sector, Kujenga pointed out that while there has been an increase in the number of younger females entering the sector, there remains significant room for improvement in gender parity.

There is a significant underrepresentation of females higher up the corporate ladder, at senior management and exco level, she said.

The lack of structures to prepare women for succession and promote them at senior management level, coupled with the failure to retain some women beyond the age of 35, results in a perfect storm of barriers that lead to fewer women in senior roles, she noted.

“In South Africa, the number of women in technology is still below 30%, so we still have quite a long way to go. Out of the few women that we already have in the sector, most leave before they reach the age of 35.

“It's clear that something is not working, because if you compare this to other industries, you see that women there are staying. One of the things that is of concern, is that in middle to senior management, we don't have enough women taking up those roles. Furthermore, if you look at the number of CIO and CTOs, it's clear that while there is improvement, there is still a lot of underrepresentation.”

One of the reasons behind this trend is that the sector is still viewed in a patriarchal light and women continue to be undermined, she added. Even those who strive to make it to executive level are often not given a voice at the decision-making table. In some instances, women become victims of their own fears, Kujenga stated.

“Out of all the sectors that I have worked in, this is the most patriarchal. Some women often prefer to put their heads down and tell themselves: ‘let me just do my work quietly’, instead of wanting to contribute meaningfully towards strategy, or towards the company’s profitability and direction.

Cheryl-Jane Kujenga, CFO and acting CTO of BCX.

“I think one of the things that potentially scares women is owning the knowledge and understanding of the technology that sits behind certain functions of the firm, and taking charge of major tech projects.”

Corporates should be more intentional about creating spaces and supportive initiatives to help women in IT work toward goals, and address workplace challenges to ensure they are able to move higher up the ladder at the same pace as male counterparts, she advised.

A recent webinar hosted by the Women in IT (WIIT) chapter of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) also highlighted that while the gender gap is closing in SA’s IT sector, women remain underrepresented.

IITPSA WIIT chapter chairperson Thenzie Stewart and MTN CISO Celia Mantshiyane noted that IT continues to be a male-dominated industry, and that men still out-earn their female counterparts in many cases.

A poll of webinar participants found that 65% believe IT remains a male-dominated industry, with 10% saying it is ‘somewhat’ male-dominated, while 55% said men were paid more than women in the same roles. In addition, 31% feel there is a ‘glass ceiling’ for women in their organisations, and 27% say there is some level of glass ceiling.

Webinar participants commented on issues at work, such as being seen as less trustworthy than men, having to make choices between raising children and focusing on a career, suffering from ‘imposter syndrome’, and trying too hard to be ‘superwomen’.

Despite traditional gender roles in South African society, 61% said family responsibilities were not negatively impacting their careers.

“Organisations need to be deliberate about inclusiveness and diversity. But often, the barrier starts within us. We need to put our hands up. When there is a new project, raise your hand to be part of it,” said Mantshiyane.

“When new technology emerges, raise your hand to get certified and master it. If you don't apply for the senior role, you won't get the job. Women tend to wait until they are 100% qualified for a senior role, whereas men often have more confidence and apply even if they are only 65% qualified.”