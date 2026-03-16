Ex‑OpenAI, Google experts intro AI app builder in SA

Piotr Sobolewski, co-founder and CTO of HyperDev.

Skills development organisation HyperionDev has introduced a generative artificial intelligence ( AI ) coding platform that seeks to become a bridge between experimental AI tools and production-ready software development.

HyperDev is an AI app builder that lets users go from plain language to running code.

The venture is created by former researchers from OpenAI and Google: Piotr Sobolewski, an expert who honed his craft at OpenAI, where he worked on ChatGPT, and Riaz Moola, formerly employed at Google, where he worked in the Google Search team on language models.

According to HyperionDev, the Version 1 platform is aimed at helping entrepreneurs, aspiring developers, start-up founders and technology professionals to build complete software applications using AI.

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The platform is targeted at a global audience and seeks to make it easier for users to move from idea to working product by combining AI-generated code with guidance tools and optional human developer support.

It can be used to build a range of software products that combine front-end interfaces, back-end logic, databases and integrations with third-party services. This includes business automation tools, e-commerce platforms with checkout functionality, and mobile and web productivity apps.

“We’re building AI that helps people use AI,” says Sobolewski, CTO of HyperDev. “The platform generates code step-by-step through structured workflows rather than producing a single block of output. These staged processes include validation checks and testing mechanisms to reduce errors and improve the reliability of generated software.

“Our goal is to enable them to complete the final pieces of the technical work needed to actually ship something.”

The platform allows users to describe the software they want to build. HyperDev then uses large language models to generate the required code, structure the application architecture and guide the development process from initial concept to deployment.

HyperDev also integrates with developer tools such as GitHub, enabling version control, monitoring and rollback capabilities for projects that are deployed.

According to the company, a central feature of the platform is a proprietary system known as Guided Mode, which acts as an assistive AI layer during development.

The feature monitors the code being generated, helps troubleshoot bugs and provides suggestions to improve or fix sections of the program.

The aim is to prevent less experienced users from becoming stuck when AI-generated code becomes difficult to debug or maintain.

“By introducing this intelligent layer, we help users navigate technical challenges in real-time. And crucially, we maintain a fallback to certified human developers who can step in if the user needs that final level of assurance,” notes Anton Moulder, chief product officer at HyperDev.

The platform takes on rivals such as GitHub Copilot / Copilot Spark, FlutterFlow and Convex Chef, among others.

HyperDev is part of the broader ecosystem created by HyperionDev, a South African developer education platform that provides coding boot camps and technology training.

Version 1 of the platform is freely available through the company’s website. Paid subscription tiers are available for heavier usage and additional features.

The company says it is also seeking partnerships with developers, enterprises and investors as it scales the platform globally.