Extreme Networks launches AI-powered Platform ONE in SA with Duxbury Networking

André Kannemeyer, CTO at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

Following the ExtremeConnect Conference in Paris, Duxbury Networking has announced that Extreme Networks’ next-generation networking platform, Extreme Platform ONE, is being rolled out to South African businesses. This will help alleviate the pressure local companies are under to modernise, secure and simplify their network infrastructure.

The platform, currently in limited global availability, is the first in the world to combine conversational, multimodal and agentic AI in a single, cloud-managed networking experience. According to André Kannemeyer, CTO at Duxbury Networking, this shift represents a “fundamental leap” in how networks can be visualised, managed and secured in complex enterprise environments.

“With Extreme Platform ONE, we are entering a new era of autonomous networking that removes operational barriers while enhancing performance. This will be a game-changer for South African IT teams facing skills shortages, rising security threats and the need for smarter decision-making at the edge,” he says.

What’s new in Extreme Platform ONE

At its core, the platform consolidates all layers of network visibility, including physical, access, fabric and services, into a single AI-powered workspace. From real-time interactive dashboards to geo-maps and topology views, Platform ONE eliminates blind spots and empowers teams to troubleshoot, design and optimise with unprecedented ease.

With integrated orchestration and intelligent workflows, the platform dramatically reduces time spent on routine tasks. According to Extreme, AI can automate up to 90% of manual operations, while its Service AI Agent cuts support resolution times by up to 98% through autonomous diagnostics and auto-remediation.

“This is particularly valuable for local companies where lean teams often carry the full weight of network management. Platform ONE is like having your top engineer on call 24/7, but faster, smarter and always scalable,” says Kannemeyer.

Security meets simplicity

Platform ONE also features built-in zero-trust network access (ZTNA) via ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA, simplifying access security across users, devices and applications. AI agents advise on access policy set-up and enforcement, ensuring secure configuration in just a few clicks.

“In a South African context, where compliance and cyber risk mitigation are top of mind, this sort of identity-based control driven by AI is exactly what’s needed,” says Kannemeyer.

Why it matters

South African organisations are navigating a uniquely complex set of networking pressures: ageing infrastructure, load-shedding disruptions, IT talent shortages and rising cyber threats. Kannemeyer believes that Extreme Platform ONE’s AI-first design directly addresses these challenges by reducing friction in everyday operations and providing resilience through automation.

“This platform offers South African businesses across industry verticals a way to compete on a global level without requiring a global-sized IT team,” he says.

Availability and support

Duxbury Networking, a local distributor for Extreme Networks, will be providing early access to select partners as part of a phased roll-out. Full availability in South Africa is expected in the latter half of this year.

Local training, onboarding and technical support will be available through Duxbury’s national partner network, ensuring a smooth transition to the new platform for organisations ready to modernise their networks.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking at (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za or visit www.duxbury.co.za.