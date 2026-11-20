Fraudsters are exploiting trusted retail and delivery brands to steal shoppers' personal information, account credentials and payment card details. (Image source: iStock)

Cyber attacks targeting online retailers have increased by 28% ahead of Black Friday, with nearly one in five newly-registered sales-related websites classified as risky, raising concerns about the growing threat of online shopping fraud .

Research by Check Point Research (CPR) found that organisations in the global Consumer Goods & Services sector experienced an average of 2 458 cyber attacks per week during September and October.

The increase outpaced the 22% growth recorded across all industries globally, highlighting the heightened exposure of retailers as they prepare for increased online traffic and transaction volumes during the November shopping period.

The findings come as cyber criminals increasingly exploit seasonal promotions, online storefronts and delivery notifications to target both businesses and consumers.

CPR identified more than 4 000 newly-registered domains containing keywords associated with November shopping events, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Singles' Day between October and the first eight days of November.

The domains also incorporated the names of major retailers such as Amazon, AliExpress, Alibaba, Walmart and Best Buy, as well as delivery companies including DHL, FedEx, USPS and Royal Mail.

Nearly one in five of the newly-registered websites had already been classified as risky by Check Point ThreatCloud AI.

Hendrik de Bruin, head of security consulting for Africa at Check Point Software Technologies, says criminals are exploiting the popularity of established retail brands to make fraudulent websites appear legitimate.

"Year after year, we’re seeing cyber criminals frequently register domains that imitate popular shopping brands, seasonal promotions and delivery services to lure unsuspecting consumers.

“Historical registration patterns suggest the problem could intensify towards the end of November. CPR recorded almost 20 000 new domains containing the word ‘sale’ in November 2025, approximately 32% above the typical monthly volume,” notes the report.

The largest increase occurred during the final week of November, coinciding with Black Friday and the lead-up to Cyber Monday.

Among the suspicious domains identified in the latest research were oneractiveblackfriday.com, which uses the Oner Active brand name, and amazonshopping1[.]com, identified as an Amazon phishing website, according to the report.

CPR also identified dhlhelp[.]com, registered in November 2026, and silverseablackfridayvoyage[.]com, which combines the Silversea brand with seasonal promotional wording.

Fake storefronts

The research highlights how fraudulent online shops are becoming increasingly convincing using familiar branding, discounted products and time-sensitive promotions to encourage consumers to disclose personal information, notes Check Point.

One example impersonated Amazon through a Brazilian Black Friday promotion called "Black dos Sonhos" (Black Friday of Dreams). Hosted on an Azure subdomain, the website encouraged visitors to enter their details into a supposed prize-draw registration form.

Other identified websites included bestbuy-in[.]online, which advertised discounts on fashion, beauty and electronics, and walmart-hkshop[.] club, which displayed discounted gadgets, bags and clothing.

“The activity includes websites impersonating major retailers and courier companies. The research shows that these domains are increasingly being used to facilitate phishing, collect personal information and deceive shoppers through fraudulent promotions.”

CPR also uncovered a fraudulent Walmart website, walmartrollbackdeals[.]com, registered in October, which replicated the retailer's savings and clearance promotions.

The website advertised discounts of up to 80%, including an iPad priced at $49.99, while using limited stock claims and familiar branding to create urgency.

During the checkout process, the website requested shoppers' names, e-mail addresses, delivery addresses and telephone numbers.

The information could subsequently be used for follow-up phishing attempts, identity theft or resale.

The researchers also found counterfeit login pages designed to harvest account credentials. Examples included amazon-refund[.]cc/signin, which requested mobile numbers or e-mail addresses, and h5-aliexpressus[.]com, which asked visitors for telephone numbers and passwords.

Another website, temu[.]hhllal[.]com, imitated the Temu shopping experience, displaying discounts of up to 90% while requesting account names and passwords.

Delivery scams

According to Check Point, the risks continue after shoppers complete their purchases, with criminals exploiting consumers' expectations around parcel tracking, delivery updates and address verification.

CPR identified 647 newly-registered domains containing the FedEx brand name followed by two to four additional letters on the .com domain between September and 8 November.

Of these, 139 were registered in September, 439 in October and 69 during the first eight days of November.

One example, fedexpres[.]com, displayed a fraudulent FedEx package-tracking page. Other suspicious addresses included fedexac[.]com, fedexyb[.]com and fedexonl[.]com.

“Although the registration pattern does not establish that every domain is malicious, the identified phishing page demonstrates how such addresses can be used to impersonate established delivery companies. The research also uncovered fraudulent DHL websites using delivery exceptions and additional payment requests to obtain sensitive information.”

One website, dhlexpress-nl-en-track-trace-sign10[.]weebly[.]com, requested cardholder names, card numbers, expiry dates and CVV security codes to pay a supposed delivery fee.

Other examples used fake CAPTCHA verification, e-mail credential requests and DHL-branded login pages.

De Bruin says the threat spans the entire online shopping ecosystem, requiring both businesses and consumers to stay alert.

"As Black Friday 2026 approaches, the cybercrime economy is growing across the whole shopping ecosystem, from attacks on retailers to fake storefronts and bogus delivery notifications. Proactive threat prevention and informed shoppers make the season much harder for criminals."

Check Point Research advises consumers to access retailers through their official websites or applications rather than clicking links in unsolicited e-mails, text messages or advertisements.

It also recommends checking website addresses for misspellings and unfamiliar domain extensions, avoiding deals that appear unusually cheap, and verifying delivery notifications through official courier channels.