Family business bets on robotics without job layoffs

The company manufactures switches, sockets, adapters, extension cords and similar electrical products. (Image supplied by Lesco)

Lesco, a family-owned local producer of electrical and consumer products, this week launched its semi-robotic production lines at its Johannesburg-based factory.

According to the company, the technological upgrade, combined with advanced use of artificial intelligence ( AI ) on the factory floor, will lift output by four to 10 times depending on the line, while protecting every permanent role and every position held by a differently-abled employee working for the business.

Lesco says it sources 45% of its workforce from differently-abled organisations, support groups, schools and vulnerable communities across South Africa, and these positions have been ring-fenced as part of the rollout.

The company manufactures switches, sockets, adapters, extension cords and similar electrical products, and currently supplies some of the largest retailers in the country, including Clicks, Build It, Builders, Makro, Buco, Mica Hardware, Cashbuild, Game, Chamberlains and Leroy Merlin.

Group CEO of Lesco Jonathan Shapiro says: “These are retailers that are playing a key role in ensuring locally-made products, created by an inclusive manufacturing operation, reach every South African household. They should be celebrated for sourcing their products so purposefully – by doing so, they are promoting job creation in such a critical sector of our society.”

While many companies are cutting jobs to improve efficiency through automation , Lesco says it is adopting new technology without reducing its workforce.

“Industrial innovation in South Africa should include a commitment to inclusivity. We are embracing new technology without displacing workers from the differently-abled community,” says Shapiro.

The family business, which started in Shapiro’s father’s garage, now employs more than 300 people.

“We also hope that this investment in technological and AI advancements will help inspire the youth from South Africa’s differently-abled community. By introducing AI and automation into the workstream, we’re sending a powerful message that disability is not a barrier to mastering the world’s most advanced technologies,” says Shapiro.

Lesco says its support for employees extends beyond manufacturing operations. (Image supplied by Lesco)

“For years, we’ve partnered with the Glen Oaks Academy in Kensington, and have placed their students in our work readiness programme. In 2026, those students will be exposed to local manufacturing and automation, unlike our factory has ever seen before – it's a hugely exciting development for everyone in our circle.”

The new production line is expected to increase Lesco’s manufacturing capacity from 5 million to 10 million units a year. The company says it plans to expand further, while continuing to grow its workforce.

While the World Economic Forum estimates automation could displace 92 million jobs by 2027, Lesco says it is using technology to create opportunities for workers who are often excluded from the digital economy.

“Automation doesn't mean fewer jobs; it means different jobs,” says Shapiro. “We made a deliberate and strategic choice to implement a semi-robotic system rather than full automation. We want to show other businesses that you can innovate to be globally competitive, without sacrificing your social responsibilities.”

Lesco says its support for employees extends beyond manufacturing operations. All supervisors receive sign language training to improve communication with deaf employees. The company also plans to introduce an on-site occupational therapist and social worker by June to support differently-abled staff.

In addition, a partnership with a non-profit organisation is expected to create 40 more jobs for people with disabilities in South Africa.

Lesco is also a member of Proudly South African, which promotes support for locally manufactured goods and services to help drive industrial growth and job creation.