Fighting AI-powered cyber threats: Is outsourcing the answer?

Paul Stuttard, director, Duxbury Networking.

South Africa is an acknowledged regional economic powerhouse where artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping many business continuity strategies. Unfortunately, AI presents both transformative opportunities and unprecedented risks.

SA has become a prime target for AI-driven cyber attacks. The rise of artificial intelligence has empowered cyber criminals to develop more sophisticated and effective attack strategies, making traditional cyber security defences increasingly vulnerable.

Among the most concerning challenges linked to the cyber threat evolution are automated phishing campaigns, which help cyber criminals personalise and scale attacks, making them significantly harder to detect for individuals and businesses.

These attacks use AI to craft highly-convincing messages that often make traditional anti-phishing measures less effective, requiring more innovative and advanced detection strategies.

Deepfake fraud is another growing risk. This centres on the leverage of AI to create hyper-realistic audio and video content to impersonate individuals with the goal of gaining unauthorised access to sensitive data. The increasing sophistication of deepfakes makes verifying identity a critical challenge in cyber security.

Unfortunately, building and maintaining an in-house cyber security team with the expertise needed to combat AI-driven threats is incredibly expensive.

Additionally, AI-powered malware is becoming more advanced, adapting in real-time to bypass security measures. These evolving threats demand a proactive and highly-specialised cyber security response.

As these technologies become more accessible, SA − like many countries − faces the dual challenge of adapting its cyber security infrastructure to combat these advanced threats, while also addressing the growing skills gap in the cyber security workforce.

According to PwC, 67% of SA firms lack in-house AI expertise and, among those that do, poorly integrated tools may create false confidence, undermining continuity planning.

In this light, this chronic shortage of cyber security professionals, combined with the rise of AI-driven attacks and financially motivated cyber crime, puts businesses at risk.

For example, to maintain 24x7x365 in-house surveillance, a team of eight personnel (minimum) is required to handle three eight-hour shifts. Then there is vacation time, sick leave and other labour-related issues with which to contend.

Furthermore, cyber security experts, especially those with AI threat detection expertise, are in high demand, making them scarce and costly to hire. Many are working remotely for overseas companies and earning foreign currency-related salaries.

Also, the rapid evolution of AI in cyber security requires continuous training and upskilling, further increasing costs for companies that choose to keep their security in-house.

Is there a solution?

A viable and cost-effective solution lies in outsourcing cyber security via managed detection and response (MDR) services.

MDR providers specialise in cyber security, employing a pool of experts who continuously monitor, detect and respond to cyber threats.

Outsourcing security to an MDR service provider gives companies immediate access to a team of professionals with specialised knowledge, without having to spend valuable time recruiting and training staff.

Significantly, this MDR-as-a-service approach represents a crucial solution for businesses seeking real-time, adaptive protection. It not only reduces the upfront investment in staff and technology but also helps manage operational costs more effectively.

It’s an approach that also aligns with broader and accepted business trends and practices. For example, companies routinely outsource ICT services, financial management, physical security, PR and marketing, training and other services. Cyber security should be no different.

By leveraging MDR services, organisations from all sectors − including government, quasi-government and small to medium enterprises − can benefit from faster threat detection, reduced attack dwell time and improved incident response capabilities.

MDR service providers use advanced tools to harness AI and machine learning to combat AI-driven cyber threats. These solutions analyse vast amounts of security data in real-time, detecting anomalies, identifying attack patterns and responding proactively to potential breaches.

The efficiency gains are significant. The acknowledged mean time to mitigate a cyber threat using an in-house team is approximately 16 hours, compared to just 36 minutes through a professional MDR service.

Unlike traditional security measures, MDR combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise, ensuring AI-generated threats are met with both AI-powered defences and expert intervention.

Moreover, MDR providers leverage behavioural analytics and AI-driven threat hunting to identify unusual patterns that might signal an impending attack, allowing businesses to optimise proactive threat intelligence and respond before damage is done.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, SA must also advance its cyber security standards. Unfortunately, the country has lagged in enforcing robust protections, particularly concerning personal data security and privacy.

Violations of the Protection of Personal Information Act rarely result in substantial consequences, highlighting the urgent need for stronger regulatory enforcement.

Importantly, cyber security policies and frameworks need to be updated to address AI-driven threats more effectively. Increased collaboration between government agencies, businesses and cyber security professionals could help drive more robust protections against cyber crime in SA.

In conclusion, MDR service providers offer a crucial solution. They provide a scalable, cost-effective way for businesses to strengthen their cyber security posture, while allowing them to focus on core commercial operations rather than the constant burden of cyber threat management.

MDR services not only help mitigate financial losses from cyber attacks but also play a key role in building trust, which is critical in today’s digital economy.