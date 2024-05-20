Fintech expert Bradwin Roper heads to Jumo

Bradwin Roper joins Jumo as chief of payments partnerships.

Seasoned financial services professional Bradwin Roper has been appointed as chief: payments partnerships and member of the executive committee at Jumo.

Roper’s appointment at the banking technology company is effective from November, says a statement.

This follows last week’s announcement that Roper is stepping down as MTN’s fintech CEO, exiting MTN SA at the end of October. At the time, it was said Roper would “explore a new opportunity”.

In a statement today, Jumo says in his new role, Roper will support the company to deliver its growth goals by shaping its payment partnerships.

He will also focus on scaling and servicing existing partnerships – including with partners such as MTN – and developing new opportunities for digital financial ecosystems, it reveals.

Roper’s appointment follows the announcement last year that Joe Mucheru – former Kenyan Cabinet secretary for ICT, innovation and youth affairs – was appointed president of Jumo.

Andrew Watkins-Ball, Jumo founder and CEO, says: “Brad’s background is a great fit for our mission. We are working hard to provide banks and payments companies with the technology they need to profitably serve customers at the lowest possible price.”

Jumo’s incoming chief of payments partnerships has almost 20 years of experience across financial services, telecoms, technology, FMCG, engineering and manufacturing.

Most recently, Roper was MTN SA’s fintech CEO, overseeing the expansion of its financial services across the country. He joined MTN from big-four bank First National Bank (FNB), where he held the position of CEO of FNB Connect, the bank’s telecoms and e-commerce business.

Roper comments: “The work I have done over the past few years has sparked an abiding passion to make financial services more accessible through mobile and fintech platforms.

“I believe my experience and skills will benefit Jumo and their partners significantly in this new role, and most importantly, the everyday entrepreneur, labourer, caregiver or consumer working to realise financial opportunities in Africa.”