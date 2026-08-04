Fintech start-up Stitch adds PayShap Request

Stitch now offers a multi-acquirer architecture for PayShap Request.

Stitch, the payments infrastructure provider behind several South African online retailers, is now live with PayShap Request.

This, in a move to give enterprise businesses in South Africa a way to collect real-time payments across all major local banks , according to a statement.

PayShap Request is a payment feature within the PayShapecosystem, letting users send a payment request, and the other person chooses whether to approve and make the payment.

In the statement, Stitch says it offers PayShap Request through redundant and consumer-centric routing.

On the issuing side, Stitch supports all major South African banks, meaning any customer with a PayShap-enabled account can approve and complete a payment request initiated through Stitch.

The company adds that several enterprise clients have already switched to the real-time payments rails, noting that enterprise businesses can access redundancy, automated routing and integration.

Junaid Dadan, president at Stitch, comments: “PayShap Request is an important step forward for real-time payments in South Africa. For enterprise businesses that depend on payment availability, this kind of resilience is critical.”

PayShap Request is available through the Stitch application programming interface (API) that powers Pay by bank, Capitec Pay, card (Visa/Mastercard), Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Wallet and Pay Later.

Businesses already integrated with Stitch can access PayShap Request without a separate build, says the API fintech firm.

Stitch was launched in February 2021, with offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and Lagos, Nigeria.

It offers an omnichannel payment platform, allowing multi-lane retailers, telcos and other omni-channel businesses to modernise their in-store and online payment.

The company reports it has raised $107 million in funding to date, including a $55 million Series B round in April 2025, and works with companies such as Takealot, Mr D, MTN, Vodacom, TFG’s Bash, Hollywoodbets, Luno and The Courier Guy.