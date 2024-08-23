FNB restores banking services after outage

The downtime at FNB impacted online banking, ATMs and its mobile banking app.

First National Bank (FNB) has moved swiftly to restore banking services that suffered downtime earlier today.

The downtime impacted services such as online banking, ATMs, as well as the mobile banking app.

The outage came on payday when many of the bank’s customers were looking to make transactions.

“We are aware that there are issues being experienced across our channels. Our IT teams are working on restoring full functionality to the affected services. We apologise to our valued customers for the inconvenience caused,” the bank said on social media earlier today.

Sizwekazi Mdingi, FNB spokesperson, said in a statement in the afternoon: “FNB sincerely apologises to customers for the downtime across multiple services, including the FNB app and online banking channels.

"Our IT teams worked quickly to address the matter and our full functionality has been restored. We thank our valued customers for their patience.”

However, the bank did not divulge the reason behind the downtime.

This week, FNB appointed La-Cell Mouton as its new chief information officer, effective 1 September.

Among Mouton’s key responsibilities will be to ensure the bank’s IT systems are always available.