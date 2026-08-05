FNB to expand smart ID services to 240 branches by December

Since the partnership began in 2015, more than 570 000 smart IDs and passports have been processed through participating FNB branches. (Image: Supplied)

FNB plans to expand smart ID and passport services to 240 of its branches across SA by December 2026, as the bank and the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) broaden access to identity services.

The rollout is currently available at more than 51 FNB branches across all provinces, with the bank saying more branches will be added each month.

Since the partnership began in 2015, more than 570 000 smart IDs and passports have been processed through participating FNB branches. Under the new digital model launched earlier this year, FNB says more than 14 000 smart ID cards have been issued.

The latest phase of the partnership allows customers to apply for smart IDs to replace their green ID books at participating branches. Customers whose smart ID cards have been lost or stolen can also apply for a replacement.

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB, says the bank's ambition is to make access to essential services more seamless, inclusive and responsive to everyday needs.

“What we have achieved thus far demonstrates the power of institutions aligning behind a shared purpose to drive real help at scale. As we continue with the next phase of expansion, our focus remains on extending access to more communities across the country through a branch network that customers already know and trust," she says.

“We see this as a long-term collaboration that will keep evolving to deliver greater ease, dignity and impact for South Africans across the country,” she adds.

The expansion comes as Home Affairs pushes to replace SA’s green bar coded ID books with smart ID cards, citing concerns over fraud associated with the older documents.

Zibu Nqala, CEO of retail and business banking distribution at FNB, says the expansion reflects a growing demand for more accessible public services.

“We’ve deliberately scaled this capability to bring these services closer to where customers live and work. By integrating Home Affairs services into our branch network, we have been able to reduce friction, saving time and improving the overall experience for customers across the country," she says.

"What we’ve seen to date is the real difference this makes in people’s lives, from customers being able to avoid long queues and multiple trips, to completing applications more efficiently and with greater certainty.”

Dr Leon Schreiber, minister of Home Affairs, says the ongoing partnership with FNB and the expansion of services into branches marks another milestone in the Home Affairs @ home reform programme.

“More than half a million South Africans have already made the switch from the fraud-prone green bar coded ID book through our digital partnership with the banking sector in less than five months. Today's launch of our new online service, together with FNB's growing network of smart ID service points, makes it easier than ever for South Africans to join them. Every smart ID card issued means one fewer vulnerable green ID book in circulation and another step towards secure Home Affairs services that are closer to where people live, work and bank."

Customers pay the standard DHA application fee of R140, with no additional convenience or logistics fees.

Nqala says the focus is on driving meaningful, measurable change in how South Africans experience essential services. "As we scale, our focus is on raising the standard by improving accessibility, strengthening reliability and delivering a seamless, customer-centred experience at every touchpoint."

She adds that there is significant opportunity to expand the model, deepen integration and strengthen partnerships to drive even greater impact. "Our focus remains on using technology, infrastructure and public-private collaboration to remove barriers and deliver a more seamless, accessible experience for our customers."