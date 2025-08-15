Former EOH director responds to JSE findings

Anushka Bogdanov.

Anushka Bogdanov, founder of ESG data science consultancy Risk Insights, and former EOH director, has requested a right of reply to two articles ITWeb recently ran.

The first article quotes the JSE as saying that Bogdanov falsely claimed to hold a PhD in International Financial Management and Mathematics from the London Business School, awarded in 2007/2008 (Fake PhD sees ex-iOCO director fined R500 000).

This article was followed by one in which the JSE again said Bogdanov had not provided supporting documentation for the London Business School qualification (JSE stands firm as former EOH director denies PhD fraud).

Bogdanov’s right of reply, as per her LinkedIn page, is published below in full, in addition to a link to her podcast here, in which she provides further context, stating she did not have an opportunity to respond to the JSE’s announcement.

“I am aware of the SENS announcement published by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on 25 July 2025 referencing my academic qualifications.

“The announcement contains several factual inaccuracies and misrepresentations. Anushka is a highly qualified governance and risk management specialist with over three decades of professional experience in senior leadership positions in various financial and development institutions. She has submitted all supporting documentation from accredited institutions, including her doctoral research, to the JSE in good faith and in full transparency.

“She is deeply concerned by both the content and the governance processes led to the announcement, including the lack of reasonable opportunity to respond prior to its publication. She has sought legal advice and remains committed to engaging constructively with all relevant parties to clarify and resolve this matter. As well recognised risk management, governance expert recognised far beyond South Africa borders and the pioneer of Africa’s first ESG AI-powered rating and analytics platform, Anushka Bogdanov led the development of ESG on Africa continent since 2017 at a time when the global ESG landscape largely excluded African markets. Various ESG tools were conceptualised, built, and launched for Africa by Africans, and is now used by several African institutions improving market transparency, drive governance and responsible investment, and combat greenwashing. She remains focused on supporting sustainable development, climate resilience, and inclusive growth for the continent especially in a time when global reversals on climate and diversity demand bold leadership.”

Bogdanov has indicated the issue could be subject to potential legal challenge.