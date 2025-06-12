Fraserburg gets boost with launch of smart skills centre

The Fraserburg Smart Skills Centre offers digital literacy programmes, career tools and training in areas like green hydrogen and coding.

The Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA) and Karoo Hoogland Municipality recently unveiled the Fraserburg Smart Skills Centre, a collaborative initiative aimed at boosting education and training in the region.

According to the partners, this marks a significant step in bringing accessible, future-focused skills development to rural and underprivileged communities. The launch follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding in January 2025, laying the foundation for a high-impact initiative aimed at closing the digital divide and equipping residents for opportunities in the digital and green economies.

The Fraserburg Smart Skills Centre is now fully operational, offering accredited digital literacy programmes, career development tools and foundational training in key areas such as green hydrogen, coding and online entrepreneurship. With free access to high-speed internet, digital devices and curated learning content, the centre aims to empower youth, unemployed residents and small businesses in Fraserburg, Williston and Sutherland.

“Today’s launch signals hope and opportunity. This centre is not just a building, it’s a springboard for skills transformation and economic renewal in one of the country’s most underserved regions,” said Yershen Pillay, CEO of CHIETA.

Fraserburg becomes the seventh location in CHIETA’s growing network of Smart Skills Centres across SA. Each centre supports CHIETA’s mission to broaden access to 21st century skills and build industry-ready communities in alignment with the National Skills Development Plan. It is the first CHIETA Smart Skills Centre in the Northern Cape.

According to Pillay, the long-term success of the Fraserburg centre will depend on strong collaboration with municipal leaders, community organisations and local employers. He added that stakeholders are encouraged to co-develop programmes that address the region’s specific economic needs. CHIETA will continue to support these initiatives through discretionary funding aligned with its strategic objectives, noted Pillay.

“We are deeply proud of our partnership with the Karoo Hoogland Municipality. By embedding digital infrastructure in the rural economy, we are planting the seeds of transformation that will benefit generations to come.”