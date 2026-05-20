Fraud in SA: The problem we’re still not solving

Fraud in South Africa: The problem we’re still not solving.

South Africans are becoming exhausted by fraud. Not surprised by it. Not shocked by it. Exhausted. The scam SMS. The fake banking call. The “urgent” OTP request. The WhatsApp impersonation attempt. The account takeover. The payment reversal scam. The romance scam. The synthetic identity. The increasingly convincing voice note from someone who sounds legitimate enough to create just enough doubt.

Fraud has become so embedded into daily life that paranoia is now part of consumer behaviour. And perhaps the most concerning part is this: many consumers no longer believe organisations can actually protect them.

The numbers certainly suggest we should be worried. South African banking fraud surged by 86% in 2024, with reported losses climbing to nearly R1.9 billion. AI-generated fraud attacks across Africa have reportedly jumped from roughly 200 incidents per month to over 3 000 per month in just a year. Data breaches are occurring at an alarming rate, and stolen credentials are already circulating long before consumers even realise they’ve been compromised.

But despite all the discussion around digital fraud, apps, cyber security and AI, I believe many organisations are still misunderstanding where the real battleground now sits.

Fraud is no longer primarily about getting into systems. It is about getting into people. And that often happens through the voice channel.

For years, organisations pushed customers aggressively towards self-service models. Apps, bots, IVRs, automation, digital onboarding, password resets, chat journeys. In theory, many of these environments are more secure and more scalable.

But there is an unintended consequence that businesses are not discussing enough. The more complex digital ecosystems become, the more vulnerable many consumers become alongside them.

Not every customer is digitally sophisticated. Not every customer understands social engineering. Not every customer recognises a spoofed number, synthetic voice, phishing flow or credential harvesting attempt. And when something feels suspicious, uncertain or emotionally urgent, human instinct still defaults to the same behaviour: people pick up the phone.

This is precisely why voice remains such a critical channel in South Africa and globally. Despite years of predictions that digital would replace voice, the opposite has happened in many industries. When trust is under pressure, customers still seek human reassurance. Ironically, fraudsters understand this exceptionally well.

Many modern fraud schemes are not completed digitally but conversationally. The account may be compromised online, but the fraud is often finalised through an interaction with a contact centre agent. A criminal with enough stolen information, enough confidence and enough emotional manipulation can sometimes navigate traditional authentication measures surprisingly easily.

This is why the rise in account takeover fraud should concern organisations far more than it currently does. The fraudster no longer needs to pretend to be a new customer. They simply need to impersonate a legitimate one convincingly enough.

This is where many organisations are still relying on outdated thinking. Too many businesses continue treating fraud prevention, cyber security, compliance and customer experience as entirely separate operational functions, such as separate systems, separate vendors, separate teams.

Meanwhile, fraudsters operate holistically. They exploit the gaps between departments, the fragmented customer journeys and they exploit inconsistent authentication measures across channels.

Perhaps most dangerously, they exploit environments where organisations still place too much trust in static identifiers like ID numbers, passwords, OTPs or security questions that are increasingly available on the dark web anyway.

The future of fraud mitigation cannot rely on a single checkpoint anymore. It requires layered, contextual and behavioural security. That means organisations need better visibility across channels, better integration between systems and stronger real-time authentication capabilities, particularly within the contact centre environment.

Voice biometrics is one of the technologies that deserves far more attention in this conversation than it currently receives. And no, it is not a silver bullet. No security solution is. But I remain surprised that more organisations have not adopted it as part of a broader multi-factor authentication strategy.

The reality is that voice is biometric by nature. Just as fingerprints or facial recognition identify physical uniqueness, voiceprints can authenticate individuals in a seamless and non-invasive way during live interactions. When implemented correctly, voice biometrics allows organisations to authenticate customers continuously and naturally throughout a conversation rather than relying solely on knowledge-based verification that can often be socially engineered or stolen.

This becomes particularly valuable in high-risk industries where contact centres remain a core customer engagement point. Smartz Solutions recognised years ago that voice could no longer simply be treated as a communication channel. It also needed to become part of the security layer itself. That is why voice biometrics has been integrated into the company's omnichannel contact centre platform as a standard capability rather than an afterthought.

The broader point, however, extends beyond any single technology provider. South Africa needs to stop viewing fraud purely as a customer awareness issue. Yes, consumers must remain vigilant. Education absolutely matters. But organisations also have a responsibility to acknowledge that the fraud landscape has fundamentally changed.

Consumers are operating in increasingly sophisticated threat environments while simultaneously being pushed towards increasingly automated service environments. That combination creates risk. Particularly in emerging markets where device sharing, inconsistent digital literacy, mobile-first behaviours and local payment realities differ significantly from the assumptions built into many imported fraud solutions. We cannot simply copy and paste global fraud frameworks into African operating environments and expect them to work seamlessly.

South African businesses need solutions designed for South African conditions. Perhaps most importantly, organisations need to stop viewing security and customer experience as competing priorities. Trust is customer experience. The organisation that protects customers intelligently, seamlessly and proactively will ultimately become the organisation customers remain loyal to.

Fraud may be evolving rapidly, but so can the way we defend against it. The question is whether organisations are willing to evolve fast enough.