Free coding initiative calls for applications

The 2025 FNB App Academy programme kicks-off on 22 April.

The FNB App Academy is calling aspiring coders, innovators and problem-solvers to apply for their place in the 2025 intake.

The nine-week coding and mentorship programme is scheduled to start on 22 April.

According to a statement, the free initiative is delivered online, with classes held twice a week, during which participants receive coding experience and industry insights.

Janis Robson, business development head at FNB, comments: “The FNB App Academy is a direct response to South Africa’s growing need for digital skills. It’s about more than just training developers; it’s about empowering young people with the tools to build sustainable careers and businesses.”

The FNB App Academy is a skills and social development initiative that addresses the growing skills gap in SA’s education system.

Since its inception, the academy has empowered over 17 000 young people from SA and across the continent, providing them with digital training and the tools to help them build a career in tech.

Academy alumni Simphiwe Radebe reveals he gained the skills and certification needed to land a role at a leading financial institution.

“I joined the app academy while doing my grade 11. I had no formal experience in software development,” says Radebe. “The academy not only gave me the technical skills but also the confidence and network to break into the industry. Today, I’m working as a full stack developer for a leading corporate, and I’m grateful for the opportunities this programme has given me.”

2025 FNB App Academy applicant Mpho Ntusi adds: “I am very ready and look forward to learning from the best. I hope the knowledge that I gain from this programme will lead to more employment opportunities and continue to contribute to the lives of those that I serve.”

To register for this year’s intake, click here.