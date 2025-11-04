From mandates to rentals: Why forward-thinking estate agents are switching to e-signatures

Leon van der Merwe, SigniFlow CEO. (Image: SigniFlow)

According to a RE/MAX survey (2024), clients under 40 are twice as likely to prefer an agent who can complete documentation digitally. In an industry built on deadlines and deal-flow, this expectation is reshaping how South African estate agents work.

From online listings to virtual viewings, the property market has already moved far beyond its paper-bound past. The next step in that evolution is happening right now, in the way agents, landlords, tenants and developers sign and manage documents.

The need for speed

In the real estate market, speed can make or break a deal. Estate agents juggling mandates, lease agreements and client documentation can’t afford to lose time to printing, scanning or chasing signatures.

Electronic signatures, or e-signatures, eliminate these delays by digitising every step of the signing process. Instead of shuffling paperwork between multiple parties, agents can issue and receive completed documents in minutes. It’s an efficiency advantage that directly translates into faster deal cycles and happier clients.

“Every minute saved in administration is a minute gained for client service,” says Leon van der Merwe, SigniFlow CEO. “Our technology enables estate agents to get compliant, signed documents back instantly, without compromising on legality or security.”

Building digital trust

In property transactions, trust is everything. When a tenant signs a lease or a seller authorises a mandate, both parties need assurance that the document is authentic and protected from tampering.

E-signature platforms achieve this through encryption, digital certificates and comprehensive audit trails that record who signed, when and how. For estate agencies, these built-in safeguards demonstrate professionalism and compliance.

“Agents handle some of the most sensitive personal and financial information their clients will ever share,” adds Van der Merwe. “E-signatures protect that information while providing an immutable digital record. It’s about delivering security and confidence as part of the service.”

The compliance advantage

With multiple parties involved – including agents, tenants and landlords – maintaining clear documentation is critical. E-signatures automatically generate legally recognised audit trails, ensuring that every transaction meets the requirements of South Africa’s Electronic Communications and Transactions (ECT) Act.

While sale agreements for immovable property still require wet-ink signatures under the Alienation of Land Act, e-signatures are fully valid for mandates, lease agreements under 20 years, renewals and supporting client documentation. For these high-volume, day-to-day tasks, they are transforming how agencies manage paperwork.

Estate agents who embrace digital tools are building trust faster and serving clients better. That’s the future of real estate. Leon van der Merwe, SigniFlow CEO

By adopting compliant digital processes, agencies reduce the risk of administrative errors and lost records, which are both common causes of disputes. In a sector under increasing regulatory scrutiny, digital auditability is becoming a competitive differentiator.

Enhancing client experience

Today’s property clients expect the same level of digital convenience they experience in banking or e-commerce. When agents can send professional, ready-to-sign documents that clients approve instantly from their phones, it creates a frictionless, modern experience.

For younger renters, and landlords, that ease of interaction isn’t just nice to have – it’s decisive. The RE/MAX findings underline a generational shift: tech-enabled agents are winning loyalty from clients who value transparency and responsiveness.

“E-signatures are the final step in a fully digital property journey,” says Van der Merwe. “They free agents to focus on people and properties, not paperwork.”

Cutting costs, not corners

Beyond speed and compliance, e-signatures help agencies reduce operational overhead. Printing, scanning and couriering or driving documents to clients all carry costs – not just in rands, but in time and environmental impact. By digitising document flows, agencies lower expenses, reduce their carbon footprint and eliminate manual bottlenecks.

For property groups managing hundreds of leases or renewals monthly, automation can save hundreds of staff hours a year. That efficiency compounds across branches, creating measurable gains in productivity and client satisfaction. For this reason, SigniFlow offers various integration methods and an automation API that is capable of fully automating contract signing operations.

The digital future of real estate

The real estate market’s digital shift is irreversible. Hybrid working, cross-border investors and remote renters and landlords are redefining how property deals are done. Agencies that integrate secure, compliant e-signature technology today are positioning themselves for long-term agility.

As Van der Merwe concludes: “Technology doesn’t replace relationships – it strengthens them. Estate agents who embrace digital tools are building trust faster and serving clients better. That’s the future of real estate.”

To see how SigniFlow is helping property professionals digitise securely – from mandates and leases to client onboarding, visit www.signiflow.com.