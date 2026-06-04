Frontline workers overlooked in cyber security strategy

IT strategy professional and researcher Zethu Lubisi. (Photo: Strikeaposestudios)

Frontline workers in key sectors like education and healthcare may be digitally connected, but they lack formal training, designated workstations or structured cyber protection – making them an unintentional extension of the enterprise attack surface, warned IT strategy professional and researcher Zethu Lubisi.

Speaking to ITWeb TV on day one of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026 in Johannesburg, Lubisi explained that cyber security strategy has traditionally been directed by IT teams and, more recently, by C-level executives and board members. However, the frontline worker has been largely excluded from strategy discussions.

“We have secured the system, but not the people who stand closest to it,” said Lubisi. “These frontline workers are closest to systems and infrastructure, but farthest from the cyber security discussion.”

Lubisi explained that frontline workers are digitally connected to their companies and routinely use personal devices, share access points and interconnect home and workplace networks. With little to no support, training or guidance, these workers inadvertently heighten risk for their employers.

This situation magnifies the disconnect between decision-makers and frontline workers when it comes to cyber security.

Lubisi also took part in a panel discussion titled ‘Defending at machine speed – what happens to human resilience’. She said there is ongoing focus on technology resilience, but little attention paid to human resilience.

“The ‘human resilience’ issue often gets placed in the ‘too difficult' pocket,” said Lubisi, adding that it’s important to link cyber security decisions with people – a connection key to productivity and awareness.

“It’s important to focus on how aware we are, how we show up. Are we fully 100% present in the moment?” she said. “Digital transformation will not happen if people are not okay."

Lubisi noted that companies should view people as strategic enablers and understand that protecting people means protecting systems. People must be part of establishing a resilient culture before an incident occurs.

The conversation also touched on AI. Panellists agreed that while the technology has disrupted key markets and continues to have a profound impact in the workplace, it cannot replace important skills such as authenticity. They added that cyber security awareness must include all workers in a company.

Lubisi said those who are most exposed are the least protected. “Awareness was not designed for frontline workers,” she added, advising companies to commit to awareness for all, protection beyond devices and designing for real-life situations.