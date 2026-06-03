'Comedyhacker' Tobias Schroedel used AI to clone MC Clement Manyathela during his Security Summit keynote.

Creating deepfakes and accessing stolen data on the dark net is surprisingly easy, delegates learned at the ITWeb Security Summit, when keynote speaker Tobias Schroedel took them on a guided tour through the dark net.

The IT security expert known as 'comedyhacker', Schroedel used AI to clone MC and journalist Clement Manyathela during his session.

He demonstrated how quickly and easily he accessed various ransomware groups’ dark net pages, where ‘menus’ of stolen data were on display. The pages showed which companies were still negotiating ransoms and how much time they had left to pay. Data from non-paying companies was available for sale.

You are never really prepared for a ransomware attack, while cyber criminals have done this hundreds of times. Tobias Schroedel

He highlighted common techniques for phishing attacks, like using deliberate typos in e-mail sender addresses and content that appeared to be from legitimate companies, for example, Sienens, Faceboook, Mircosoft and Arnazon.com. He also guided the audience through simulated ransomware negotiations and demonstrated how he could clone Manyathela’s voice and create a deepfake video in a matter of minutes.

“You are never really prepared for a ransomware attack, while cyber criminals have done this hundreds of times,” Schroedel said.

He stressed the importance of preparation: “Be ready – have offline backups and test them regularly. Make sure executives have offline emergency plans and printed contact details of key staff in case attackers take your systems down. You should also have professionals on your side to help you through negotiations and the ransom payment process – most companies prefer not to have ransom payments go through their own books.”