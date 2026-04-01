Fuel hikes drive South Africans towards electric vehicles

The unintended consequence of SA’s fuel crunch may push more motorists to consider electric vehicles over internal combustion vehicles. (Image source: 123RF)

South Africa’s latest fuel price hikes are rapidly reshaping the economics of mobility, triggering renewed interest in electric vehicles (EVs) as consumers and businesses search for cost stability.

This is according to automotive industry pundits, who say South Africans are increasingly evaluating electric mobility through the lens of long-term value and ownership economics, as a buffer against the country’s volatile fuel prices.

With petrol and diesel prices rising sharply – driven by global oil disruptions and a weakening rand – the country is confronting a familiar vulnerability: heavy reliance on imported fuel.

This week saw petrol prices climb by R3.06 per litre and diesel 0.05% sulphur surge by R7.37, while diesel 0.005% sulphur increased by R7.51 per litre.

These hikes were reduced from higher projections by a temporary R3 per litre reduction in the general fuel levy announced by government.

The automotive industry says market observations suggest rising fuel costs are already prompting South Africans to reconsider internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Online searches for battery electric vehicles have increased by as much as 45%, indicating a growing shift in consumer interest toward alternative propulsion technologies.

Tipping point

Automotive experts tell ITWeb that the latest surge in petrol and diesel costs is not only prompting curiosity around EVs, but also highlighting broader economic, regulatory and technological factors that could accelerate adoption locally.

Hiten Parmar, executive director of The Electric Mission, says global oil price fluctuations are hitting South African consumers hard.

“We are seeing growing interest in SA, with consumers already considering alternatives to petrol and diesel vehicles under the recent developments of fuel price increases. The instability and insecurity of fossil fuels is a reality check for both consumers and government.”

According to Parmar, the market now offers more accessible EV models, with prices starting at R339 000, and there is a notable surge in demand for pre-owned electric vehicles.

While rising fuel prices are a strong motivator, Parmar emphasises that other factors shape EV adoption.

“Consumers face a lack of information about public charging infrastructure, yet South Africa has a positive footprint nationally, ranked within the top 20 globally for EV fleet to charging infrastructure.

“Many households, equipped with solar panels and battery storage due to previous load-shedding, can charge vehicles at home overnight, making EVs an immediate financial benefit. Public charging options at business centres and shopping malls further complement this convenience, reducing the need to stop for traditional refuelling,” he adds.

Parmar also highlights policy and economic drivers, and points out that government standards on fuel efficiency and vehicle emissions could accelerate the supply of energy-efficient vehicles.

“A growth in the domestic market of electric vehicles will give merit to manufacturers to establish local assembly and manufacturing of EVs,” he noted.

He cites incentives such as the 150% rebate on new investments for electric and hydrogen vehicle manufacturing, alongside global export market requirements for zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

Hiten Parmar, executive director of The Electric Mission.

Data from online automotive marketplace AutoTrader South Africa underscores this shift in consumer behaviour.

AutoTrader South Africa CEO George Mienie points to a sharp 18% drop in diesel vehicle enquiries over the past month, accompanied by a 45% surge in battery EV searches and a 16% increase in hybrid interest.

“The unintended consequence of SA’s fuel crunch may be doing what policy and incentives have long struggled to achieve: pushing more motorists to consider electric vehicles over diesel.”

Together, these shifts suggest rising fuel costs are pushing many South Africans to reconsider their reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

“What makes this shift more telling is that it is not just showing up in search behaviour. Demand is translating into action. Consumers are not only searching for alternatives, but also engaging with them more seriously as running costs come under pressure,” says Mienie.

He notes that growing demand is not yet matched by stock, with listings for battery electric vehicles down by 3%, suggesting supply may already be tightening, even as diesel, petrol and hybrid stocks remain available. This imbalance could push up prices in the used EV market as interest continues to climb.

AutoTrader South Africa CEO George Mienie.

Volvo Car South Africa says rising interest in EVs among local consumers is being driven by deeper, more structural considerations than fuel price volatility alone.

According to the vehicle manufacturer, although fuel costs remain an initial trigger, consumers are moving beyond short-term reactions and taking a more informed view of the total cost of ownership, which includes lower maintenance at longer intervals.

Internal data from Volvo indicates a noticeable uptick in interest in its EV range over the past month.

“Fuel price increases may start the conversation, but they are not the full story,” says Grant Locke, MD of Volvo Car South Africa.

“Another key factor shaping this shift is the lower maintenance profile of EVs. With fewer moving parts than internal combustion engine vehicles, electric cars generally require less frequent servicing. When you look at the total cost of ownership, the flexibility and the advancements in battery technology, electric vehicles begin to make a compelling case on their own.”

In some instances, servicing intervals can extend to every two years, with associated costs often lower than those of traditional ICE vehicles. This contributes to a reduced total cost of ownership over time, Locke states.

Battery durability has also improved significantly. “Most manufacturers now offer warranties of up to eight years or 160 000km, helping to address concerns around longevity and reliability. Charging practices, such as maintaining battery levels between 20% and 80%, can further extend battery life,” he continues.

For buyers considering pre-owned EVs, battery health certificates are increasingly being made available, providing transparency on remaining battery performance.

Long-term growth

From an industry perspective, the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM) highlights the broader trajectory of new energy vehicle (NEV) adoption in SA.

While current fuel spikes have not yet generated measurable shifts in sales, annual NEV sales rose from 407 units in 2019, to over 16 700 in 2025 – a 4 007% increase.

“At present, there is no available data directly linking the recent fuel price increases to a measurable shift in NEV purchasing behaviour in South Africa. However, historical sales data does indicate a steady upward trajectory in NEV adoption,” says Beth Dealtry, head of policy and regulatory affairs at NAACAM.

While fuel costs are an important consideration, they are not sufficient on their own to drive widespread changes in purchasing behaviour, she adds.

“South African consumers remain highly price-sensitive, and the relatively high upfront cost of NEVs continues to be a significant barrier to adoption.”

In addition, limited charging infrastructure and concerns around electricity supply reliability further constrain uptake. While NEVs may offer lower running costs over time, the initial purchase price and practical considerations remain decisive factors for most consumers.”

The association notes that policy support tied to localisation of NEV production and high-value components will be crucial for long-term adoption and economic benefits.

NAACAM also points to infinite opportunities potentially opening up for domestic component manufacturers in battery systems, power electronics and thermal management, while acknowledging potential declines in demand for traditional internal combustion engine components.