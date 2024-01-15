Futurist to unpack effective GRC interventions at ITWeb GRC 2024

Craig Wing

Acclaimed futurist and former Google X advisor Craig Wing will deliver the opening keynote address at this year’s ITWeb Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) event, to be held on 20 February at the Forum in Bryanston.

Wing is a globally recognised innovation and strategy professional who has served as advisor to the United Nations and assisted the Nigerian government in scenario planning. He is the founder of four companies including a Silicon Valley non-profit, and an angel investor in disruptive start-ups.

Drawing from Japanese philosophy, Wing's keynote is titled 'Four Future Seasons: Framing the Future’ and focuses on scenario planning in business.

Using the analogy of ‘gardens of future success’, Wing will illuminate effective GRC interventions.

This involves linking objectives, deliverables, and resources to distinct features defining each season. It is a framework structured according to what people know and what they don’t know, to help decision makers anchor their strategies to leverage opportunities and avoid pitfalls.

Wing will explain how this approach can help companies to strategically incorporate emerging technologies like AI and data analytics into their operations, as well as become agile enough to handle growth.

ITWeb's annual GRC event, themed 'Setting the course for future-proofing GRC', is the platform for experts, business leaders and GRC professionals to share insights and best practices for tackling the fast-paced tech and regulatory changes.

