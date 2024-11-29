Gaming to tame unemployment, foster innovation in SA

According to HP, globally, gaming is no longer just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle – and it’s booming.

Home to 26.5 million gamers, South Africa’s eSports industry spend is expected to reach $26.4 million (approximately R473 million) in revenue this year, with a projected market volume of $34.9 million (over R500 million) by 2029.

This is according to a study by computing company HP, which notes that while many South African gaming enthusiasts are eager to turn their passion into a career, most remain unaware of the training and job opportunities available to them.

The study attracted a total of 2 563 respondents in South Africa, revealing that the growth positions gaming and eSports as a powerful, yet under-utilised, pathway to combat youth unemployment and foster digital innovation in the country.

“What is resoundingly clear from the report is that there is strong interest in SA’s gaming and eSports industry and careers within it,” says Yesh Surjoodeen, managing director, HP Southern and Central Africa.

Even though seven out of 10 respondents expressed strong interest in pursuing a career in gaming, 80% cited a lack of knowledge about educational initiatives that could prepare them for future roles in the gaming, media and ICT industries as the main challenge, revealing a critical gap in awareness despite the growing enthusiasm.

HP notes that evidence of this rise in career interest was reflected by participants, who indicated they were nine times more likely to pursue a career in the gaming industry and four times more likely to become a game developer.

It points out that the sheer number of gamers in South Africa today and an engendered sense of gender inclusivity clearly indicates the industry is ripe for development and investment.

The report reveals that anticipated entry-level salaries in the gaming industry are expected to range from R10 000 to R30 000 per month, depending on skills and qualifications.

This aligns with the average South African salary of just under R26 800 per month, well above the national minimum wage of approximately R5 000 per month, says HP.

However, it notes, with an average IT sector salary of R840 000 per year in South Africa, a tech career presents a highly-attractive opportunity.

The report highlights the urgent need to close the information gap around opportunities in the gaming and eSports industry and expand access to programmes that can turn growing interest into real career paths.

With the high cost of such educational programmes identified as a major barrier by respondents, gaming courses play a vital role in providing access to the necessary education and skills for aspiring professionals, says the firm.

Based on the respondents’ views, it adds, formal institutions must take an active role in promoting careers in gaming and eSports by bridging the information gap.

It explains that adapting learning materials to meet the rising interest among youth presents a unique opportunity to tap into this underexplored sector, which holds significant potential to elevate the broader African gaming and eSports industry.

On this front, HP points out it is working closely with educational institutions and government agencies across the region to raise awareness and close the gap between enthusiasm and knowledge.

When enrolling in tech-related education programmes, respondents prioritise fourth industrial revolution skills and measurable technical abilities, like teamwork, problem-solving, programming and game design, the study found.

The HP Gaming Garage eSports Management and Gaming Development Academy, which was launched globally in 2021 to prepare students for professions in the industry, forms part of HP’s commitment to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030, says the company.

“HP’s report showcases the appetite of South Africans for accessible streams of education in this space, especially as South Africa is at the forefront of African eSports,” says Mayank Dhingra, senior education business leader at HP.

“HP Gaming Garage is bridging a pivotal gap that helps students connect directly with game development and eSports industry experts through workshops and internship placements.”