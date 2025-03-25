Gauteng expands CCTV network with 193 cameras

The deployment of CCTV cameras has been significantly accelerated.

In a move to boost security across vulnerable areas in Gauteng, the Gauteng Department of e-Government has installed an additional 193 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in townships, informal settlements and hostels.

According to a statement, this expansion follows the success of the first two phases, which saw 300 cameras deployed across the province.

With the current financial year nearing its end, the department says it plans to install another 100 cameras, further strengthening security across the province.

The continuous efforts to enhance surveillance are part of a broader strategy to create safer and more resilient residential areas, says the department.

“The expansion of CCTV surveillance in our townships and informal settlements is a key part of ensuring a safer Gauteng,” says Gauteng MEC for e-government Bonginkosi Dhlamini.

“We remain committed to improving the lives of our people through strategic technology solutions, and these security measures are essential to achieving that goal.”

The department has also partnered with Vumacam, a collaboration that has accelerated the deployment of CCTV cameras. To date, the department has been given access to 6 299 cameras out of the 6 399 targeted. This expands surveillance networks in high-priority areas of the province, it says.