Finalists at the Gauteng Youth Tech Expo G13 Hackathon grand finale, where 20 young innovators secured 12-month paid internships with Telkom.

The Gauteng Department of e-Government, in partnership with Telkom South Africa, has secured 20 paid internship opportunities for young innovators who took part in the second Youth Tech Expo (YTE) G13 Hackathon grand finale.

The grand finale took place on 13 November at the BCX building in Centurion, bringing together 50 young innovators from Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, the West Rand and Sedibeng.

The finalists qualified through regional competitions held in October, where they developed technology-driven solutions to challenges including unemployment, waste management, emergency response, healthcare and inclusive education, with guidance from industry mentors and the support of artificial intelligence technologies.

Ekurhuleni's Medi Reach SA emerged as the overall winner with its SOS Smart Response solution, designed to improve access to emergency assistance. Westrand Masters secured second place, followed by Johannesburg's The Undefeated Central in third. Tshwane's Juklyn Youngsters and Sedibeng's EcoChange Movement finished fourth and fifth.

The interns will receive monthly stipends of R5 000 over the 12-month programme with Telkom, amounting to R60 000 each, and will gain practical workplace experience and exposure to the technology industry.

Telkom will provide tablets to all 50 finalists to support their continued learning and development.

“The 20 paid internships secured through our partnership with Telkom are an important outcome of this initiative. They demonstrate how government and the private sector can work together to turn young people's potential into meaningful economic opportunities,” said Bonginkosi Dhlamini, Gauteng MEC for e-Government.

Dhlamini said the hackathon demonstrates the department's commitment to ensuring young people have the skills and opportunities to participate in the digital economy. “As the Gauteng Department of e-Government, we recognise that our responsibility extends beyond introducing technology and building digital infrastructure. We must also ensure that young people are equipped with the skills, experience and opportunities to participate in the digital economy.

“Through the Youth Tech Expo Hackathon, we have created a platform where young people can demonstrate their abilities, develop solutions to real community challenges and connect with industry partners,” he said.

"These initiatives reflect Telkom's commitment to supporting youth development, nurturing emerging talent and creating meaningful opportunities for young people to develop their skills and gain valuable workplace experience," said Selina Naidoo, acting senior manager for public sector at Telkom.