Gen Z talent strategist moves up the ranks at Dariel

Lebo Mosola takes on the role of talent manager at Dariel. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Software engineering firm Dariel has promoted Lebo Mosola to the role of talent manager, tasking her with reshaping how the company attracts, develops and retains top tech talent. This will be crucial as SA's shortage of skilled software engineers is reaching critical levels, according to Dariel.

The company says her appointment comes as Dariel expands its presence in the tech, finance and mining sectors. As talent manager, Mosola will lead strategies to scale teams for complex enterprise software projects and support Dariel’s architectural capacity while deepening its reputation as a destination employer for SA’s top developers.

“Dariel has something really special – the people. Our people are like no other and I am and have always been very passionate about people,” says Mosola. “This role comes at such a great time where recruitment has taught me the fundamentals, and now I get to help people reach their highest potential.”

Mosola joined Dariel in 2021 as a talent acquisition specialist, focusing solely on recruiting intermediate, senior and architect-level roles. This experience has given her a clear understanding of what works for Dariel and how to identify the right talent. Now her role has evolved beyond finding talent to retaining it. She will work with the office of the CTO to identify skills the company should focus on developing internally, says Dariel.

According to the 2024 JCSE-IITPSA ICT Skills Survey, software development remains one of SA’s most in-demand yet under-supplied skills, with demand consistently outstripping supply.

The company says Mosola will be central to its strategy for navigating this shortage by fostering a culture that prioritises talent retention and solidifies Dariel's status as a top employer.

Malcolm Rabson, group MD at Dariel, says Mosola’s promotion reflects the company’s long-term commitment to investing in people: “Our business is built on talent. Lebo understands how to find it, grow it and keep it – and that’s exactly what the market demands right now.”

“In a skills-short market, great developers can choose where they work – and they’re looking for purpose, flexibility and growth just as much as a salary,” says Mosola. “My focus is on building an environment where the best talent wants to join, stay and thrive.”

Featured in an ITWeb TV interview earlier this year, Mosola shared insights into bridging generational gaps in the workplace and engaging Gen Z talent on their own terms.