Lillian Barnard takes new role as Microsoft hunts for SA MD

Lillian Barnard, chief of enterprise partner solutions for #Microsoft Middle East and Africa. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Former Microsoft South Africa MD, Lillian Barnard, has stepped into a new leadership role as chief of enterprise partner solutions for Microsoft Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In a statement, the software giant says this strategic move reflects Microsoft’s continued commitment to empowering people, organisations, and governments across the continent and broader region.

Barnard was appointed as Microsoft South Africa MD in 2019, replacing Zoaib Hoosen who had resigned after nearly five years at the helm of the local operation.

In 2023, Microsoft made some leadership changes and named Barnard as the president of Microsoft Africa.

Kalane Rampai succeeded Barnard as managing director of Microsoft South Africa. Rampai stepped down from the role in September last year after serving the software giant for just over a year.

In her new role, the company says Barnard will focus on advancing Microsoft’s mission through its partner ecosystem.

Bringing her deep understanding of Africa’s unique opportunities and challenges to a broader regional remit, Microsoft says she will identify synergies across the partner network to help scale digital and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that drive transformation and growth for organisations and governments across the MEA region.

Barnard’s leadership will be key to helping enterprise customers harness Microsoft’s platforms to build, market, sell, and strengthen their capabilities, unlocking long-term profitability and capturing the immense opportunities presented by AI, says the firm.

“Our mission in both Africa and the Middle East goes beyond technology,” Barnard adds. “It’s about shaping futures, creating jobs, and driving inclusive economic growth. Strong partnerships are at the heart of this mission.

“By empowering our partners to develop and scale locally relevant technology solutions that address real-world challenges for their customers, we are enabling them to become producers as well as consumers of AI innovation. As we expand our investments in AI and digital infrastructure, our goal is to empower partners to achieve unprecedented progress across the region in the era of AI.”

According to Microsoft, during her tenure as president of Microsoft Africa, Barnard has been a driving force behind the firm’s mission to enable inclusive digital and AI transformation.

Under her leadership, it notes, the company has deepened its investment in local innovation, skills development, and strategic partnerships, impacting millions of lives and businesses across the continent.

Through the Airband Initiative, Microsoft has invested in addressing connectivity challenges in rural areas of Africa, bringing affordable internet to millions of underserved people across the continent.

By becoming the first hyperscale cloud provider to launch data centres in Cape Town and Johannesburg and announcing plans to establish a new cloud region in East Africa through a collaboration with G42, the company says it is helping to power the continent’s digital transformation.

Beyond infrastructure, it points out that major investments such as the AI Skills Initiative are equipping millions with expertise in AI and cyber security, helping Africa’s youth and businesses to participate in and expand the continent’s digital economy.

The firm notes that South Africa remains a strategic priority for Microsoft, and the company is in the process of hiring a dedicated managing director in South Africa to further strengthen local leadership and continue enabling South African-based public and private sector companies to unlock the benefits of AI to drive business and economic growth and prosperity for all.