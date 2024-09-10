Microsoft SA MD Kalane Rampai steps down

Kalane Rampai, outgoing MD of Microsoft South Africa.

Kalane Rampai, MD of Microsoft South Africa, has stepped down after serving the software giant for just over a year.

The company announced today that Rampai has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of Microsoft.

Rampai’s appointment was announced last May, when he succeeded Lillian Barnard.

Barnard, current president of Microsoft Africa, will take on the responsibility as interim MD until a successor is appointed, notes the company.

According to Microsoft, Rampai has more than 20 years’ experience in management consulting, with a proven track record in helping customers transform their businesses, creating sustainable change and stimulating innovation to create a competitive advantage.

“Microsoft is grateful to Kalane for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

Barnard, who has been with Microsoft since May 2017, is a respected leader within the industry, with a strong understanding of SA and the wider region, notes the company.