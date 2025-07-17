GirlCodeHack 2025 registration now open

GirlCodeHack 2025 is scheduled to take place across seven African cities on 11 and 12 October.

Registration for the annual GirlCodeHack, aimed at empowering women in tech, is now open until 22 August.

GirlCodeHack, organised by GirlCode, a social enterprise focused on advancing women in technology is expanding its footprint across the African continent in partnership with Absa.

GirlCode hackathons are usually held in August, in celebration of Women’s Month in SA. Last year, GirlCode hosted its first pan-African-focused hackathon, bringing together talented female technologists from across the continent.

The event offers young female tech talent an opportunity to showcase their skills and solutions on a continental stage. This year’s hackathon is scheduled to take place across seven African cities from 11–12 October 2025, coinciding with the International Day of the Girl Child.

GirlCodeHack 2025 invites university and college students, as well as recent graduates, to solve problems under the theme: Future-Proofing Africa: Innovation at the Intersection of FinTech, Cybersecurity, and AI. During a 30-hour hackathon, participants will collaborate in teams of two to four, focusing on real-world challenges and aiming to come up with impactful, sustainable solutions.

Zandile Mkwanazi, founder and CEO of GirlCode, said: “Our mission is to expose 10 million women and girls to technology by 2030. By expanding GirlCodeHack across Africa, our goal is to do more than simply encourage more girls to code, but rather to be part of a sisterhood of innovators in the making that is ready to tackle the continent’s most pressing issues.”

Tamu Dutuma, head of strategy and transformation at Absa, said Absa’s continued support underscores a shared commitment to diversity and inclusion in the technology industry.

“At Absa, inclusion is one of our core values, and with it, we embrace and celebrate diversity. Inclusion isn’t just something we say, it’s something we build. GirlCodeHack is a key initiative because it creates real access and opportunity for young women to play a leading role in Africa’s digital transformation. Bringing more women into tech is also about tapping into the full potential of innovation and driving better outcomes for our industry and our communities.”

Seven African cities to host GirlCodeHack 2025

The hackathon will take place simultaneously in the following cities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Nairobi, Kampala, Dar es Salaam, and Gaborone. Each location will have seasoned professionals as mentors providing participants with comprehensive support throughout the event.

Eligible participants are encouraged to register early to secure a place in their city’s hackathon. Participants must be between the ages of 18 and 35, currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a university or college.

For more information about GirlCodeHack 2025, including registration details and event updates, visit https://girlcode-hackathon-2025.devpost.com/