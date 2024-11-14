GitHub and Microsoft launch GenAI for Youth initiative

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke, during a fireside chat at Africa Tech, where he spoke about AI and the rise of Copilot. (Image supplied by GitHub)

GitHub and Microsoft have partnered with Goodwall and Yoma to launch GenAI for Youth, an initiative empowering young Africans to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Goodwall is a skills-based social network where members can learn, develop in-demand skills, and earn rewards and recognition. Meanwhile, Yoma is a free online learning marketplace offering access to courses and other resources, and opportunities to earn and grow.

According to the founding partners, GenAI for Youth is about making AI both accessible and transformative, opening doors for young people to understand and use AI as a tool for creation, problem-solving, and innovation.

With GitHub’s focus on developer engagement, this initiative brings developer-centric, nano-learning experiences to young people, enabling them to explore AI and apply it in ways that are practical and empowering. This is coupled with Microsoft’s AI skilling commitments for users and developers across global markets.

Microsoft and Goodwall have created gamified challenges to engage young people, demystify AI, and unlock educational and employment opportunities.

GitHub, Copilot-powered developer platform, will play a key role in scaling the programme.

“GitHub has a guiding aspiration to enable one billion developers through the advancement of AI. The road to one billion developers runs right through Africa,” said GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke. “Together with Microsoft, Goodwall and Yoma, we’ll use the power of AI to enable the next generation of developers in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and beyond.”

Highlights of GitHub’s role in GenAI for Youth include:

Developer-focused challenges: AI challenges tailored to engage young people as creators and problem-solvers.

Hands-on programming experiences: Real-world applications that allow youth to transition from learning to building, using AI in ways that prepare them for future tech careers.

Developer-friendly learning materials: Access to resources that simplify complex AI concepts and make them actionable, sparking curiosity and skill-building.

Community-driven partnerships: Local partnerships that ensure the programme meets the specific needs and aspirations of young developers in each region.

"The launch of our GenAI for Youth programme is all about making sure the next generation has the AI skills they need, especially those who might not have easy access to these opportunities," said Kate Behncken, global head of Microsoft Philanthropies.

"By teaming up with GitHub, Goodwall, and Yoma, we're bringing this programme to life, teaching young people—no matter where they are—important digital and AI skills. This will help open up more local job opportunities and career paths that involve AI."

The GenAI for Youth initiative complements GitHub’s All In Africa programme that offers free open-source education, training, mentorship, and career opportunities.

Insights from GitHub's 2024 Octoverse report reveal that over 1.1 million developers are building on GitHub in Nigeria (a 28% year-over-year increase), over 660 000 in South Africa (a 23% increase), and more than 393 000 in Kenya (a 33% increase).

GitHub said this growth signals that the region is ready to drive the next wave of digital progress and tech entrepreneurialism.