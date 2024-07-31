Google accelerator shortlists 10 African start-ups

The 10 start-ups will engage in technical workshops to refine their products.

South African mobile mechanics platform Fixxr is among the 10 African start-ups that have been selected to participate in the eighth cohort of the Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa programme.

The 10-week equity-free accelerator programme seeks to support Series A start-ups building artificial intelligence (AI)-based, Africa-centric solutions, creating a platform to equip them with viable business tools that will help grow and scale their business.

According to a statement, all participants will benefit from access to Google's AI expertise, technical resources (including up to $350 000 Google Cloud Credits), mentorship from seasoned AI professionals and networking opportunities.

This year’s cohort features innovative start-ups from Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and SA, selected from nearly 1 000 applications, highlighting the talent and creativity in the African tech ecosystem.

Since its inception in 2018, the Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa programme has supported 106 start-ups from 17 African countries. These companies have collectively raised over $263 million and created more than 2 800 direct jobs, showcasing the programme's substantial impact on the African tech landscape, says Google.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of start-ups programmes for Google in Africa, says: “We are thrilled to welcome the eighth cohort of the Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa programme.

“These start-ups represent the future of African innovation, harnessing the power of technology to solve real-world problems and uplift their communities. We are committed to supporting these founders by providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed and scale their solutions.”

According to Google, start-ups play a pivotal role in driving economic development and technological innovation in Africa. Despite the current “funding winter” in Sub-Saharan Africa, where investment flows have slowed, the resilience and ingenuity of African entrepreneurs continue to shine.

From 29 July to 20 September, the 10 start-ups will participate in a structured programme designed to support their growth.

They will engage in technical workshops to refine their products, hone their business strategies and strengthen their leadership skills. The programme will also prepare them to secure follow-on funding from Google's global network of investors.

The Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa finalists:

Fixxr (South Africa) : Putting car owners and businesses in the driver's seat, with transparent and convenient on-location vehicle maintenance and repair services.

CDIAL AI (Nigeria) : Transforming multilingual communication across Africa with the power of artificial and collective intelligence.

Earthbond (Nigeria) : Lighting up homes and businesses across Africa with renewable energy solutions, bolstered by carbon accounting and development finance.

Lifesten Health (Rwanda): Innovating health and wellness through digital screening and incentive-based programmes focused on physical, mental and nutritional health.

MyAIFactchecker (Nigeria): Equipping users with an AI-powered tool to combat misinformation and promote informed decision-making through fact-checking.

Nakili (Kenya) : Bringing salons, barbershops and spas into the digital age with a mobile-based app for streamlined management and enhanced customer experiences.

NextCounsel (Nigeria) : Supercharging attorneys’ productivity with an AI-powered tool for contract management, solicitor engagement and compliance.

Nobuk Africa (Kenya) : Simplifying financial management for groups and collectives across Africa with a seamless platform for collecting funds, reconciling payments and generating reports.

Rana Energy (Nigeria) : Providing clean, reliable energy solutions to SMEs and communities through a data-driven ecosystem.

Triply (Kenya) : Building Africa's travel operating system, connecting travellers with seamless booking experiences and travel businesses with powerful management tools.