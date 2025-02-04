Google adds AI-powered features to Demand Gen

Google’s Demand Gen uses AI to help marketers refine audience targeting across YouTube, Discover and Gmail.

Google has rolled out new AI-driven features for Demand Gen campaigns to help brands engage audiences across YouTube, Discover, and Gmail with more precision and creativity.

Demand Gen aims to connect businesses with potential customers, even when they're not actively searching, by placing ads at the right time on YouTube and its other visual platforms to drive sales and leads.

Some of the new features include:

Expanded reach, as advertisers can now engage with up to 3 billion monthly users across YouTube, Discover, and Gmail.

Expanded channel controls, allowing advertisers to choose where their ads appear.

New video and image formats, and product feeds enabling users to browse product details directly from ads.

The ability to display local product availability, connecting online shoppers with physical stores.

Improved reporting, providing insights on campaign performance compared to paid social efforts.

According to Google, these updates will help South African businesses to refine audience targeting, optimise creative assets, and boost engagement. Brands can now fine-tune their targeting to better reach local consumers, improve return on ad spend, and build stronger connections with audiences across Google’s most engaging platforms.

Google adds that these changes benefit businesses of all sizes, especially the three million small, medium, and micro-enterprises in South Africa.

Starting in April, new Video Action Campaigns will no longer be available, but an upgrade tool will be offered in March to transfer settings and data to Demand Gen.

Advertisers are encouraged to manually upgrade to Demand Gen before the automatic upgrade takes place in July.

Google claims that Demand Gen campaigns already show a 58% higher return on ad spend (ROAS) compared to Video Action Campaigns.