Google updates Gemini

Google has introduced new features that provides its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini with more helpful, personalised and accessible capabilities, to be made available on Android devices.

During an announcement made yesterday at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, the tech giant announced, Gemini Live, Google's conversational AI will now allow users to create presentations, receive spoken feedback, and add images, files, and YouTube videos to conversations, making Gemini Live more multimodal and personal.

Gemini Live allows users to have natural, free-flowing conversations with Gemini. It is especially helpful with offering AI-powered help to brainstorm new ideas or simplify complex topics for users, says the firm.

The company also announced a list of other updates including:

Project Astra capabilities: These include screen sharing and live video streaming to be made available to the Gemini app in the coming months.

Circle anything to learn more: AI overviews offer users helpful information and links to explore further about places, trending images, unique objects, and more, by circling them on the screen of their phone.

“With the new extensions Gemini can help users complete tasks across apps on their phone like YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail and Spotify. Starting today, Gemini can also help users take actions across Samsung apps on their Galaxy S25 phone, including Samsung Calendar, Notes, Reminder and Clock,” says Sissie Hsiao, VP and GM of Gemini experiences and Google Assistant.

“Users can now ask Gemini to use multiple extensions in a single prompt. For example, if they’re looking for a list of high-protein lunch ideas, they can ask Gemini for some recipes and then easily save them to a note directly on Samsung Notes or Google Keep.”

In collaboration with Samsung, Google has brought new accessibility features on Samsung devices, including:

Seamless connectivity: Google has brought LE audio features, the next generation of Bluetooth, to Galaxy S25 devices. This update enables hands-free calling, easy-to-use personalised audio adjustments and a low-latency connection to GN ReSound and Oticon hearing aids. And for people who are blind or have low vision, TalkBack 15 on Galaxy S25 devices will now be compatible with braille displays that use HID, a popular way to connect to Bluetooth devices.

Google says it will add these features to more Android devices in the coming weeks.