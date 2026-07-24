Google adds selfie video for account sign-ins

Google's new selfie verification system adds another layer of identity confirmation for eligible consumer Google accounts. (Image created via ChatGPT)

Google has introduced a new account recovery feature that allows users to use a short selfie video as a backup method to regain access to their Google accounts when they are locked out, or unable to use their usual sign-in methods.

The feature, announced this week, adds another authentication option alongside passwords, passkeys, recovery contacts and two-factor authentication.

Rather than replacing existing sign-in methods, the selfie video is designed as an additional recovery mechanism for situations where users lose access to their trusted devices, or forget their credentials, says Google.

The introduction of selfie video authentication reflects a broader shift towards biometric verification, as technology companies seek to simplify account recovery, while strengthening protection against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The feature can be used for eligible personal Google accounts that provide access to Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Calendar, Google Meet, Google Chat, Google Contacts and other Google accounts.

It is being rolled out globally to eligible Google account users. It is not currently available for Google Workspace accounts, child accounts or accounts enrolled in Google's Advanced Protection Programme. Users can check whether their account is eligible before enabling the feature.

According to Google, users can enrol by recording a short selfie video while following guided head movements that capture multiple angles of their face. If they later need to recover their account, they record another selfie video, which is compared with the original to verify their identity.

“Your Google account holds a lot of valuable information, from cherished photos to important e-mails and documents,” says John Gronberg, director of product management at Google.

“We always want to make sure that information is private, secure and readily available to you, which is why we recommend setting up multiple sign-in methods.

“Selfie video is a new way to get into your account, giving you more options if you’re ever locked out, or don’t have access to your usual phone or computer.”

Google recommends that users configure multiple account recovery methods rather than relying on a single authentication option.

The company says the stored selfie video is encrypted and remains under the user's control. Users can delete the video at any time through their Google account settings.

"If you're having trouble signing in later on, you just take another selfie to get back into your account. Selfie video compares the new video to the one you set up to confirm it is really you and helps you get back into your account."

Google added that the verification process includes several security measures designed to distinguish genuine users from impersonation attempts, including artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes.

The system requires users to perform live movements during verification, helping confirm that the person recording the video is physically present.

According to experts, Google’s latest move is likely to renew debate over the use and storage of biometric data, despite Google's assurance that selfie videos are used only for sign-in purposes unless users explicitly opt in to additional uses.