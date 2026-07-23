Google opens AI start-up accelerator applications

Fifteen AI-driven South African start-ups can secure up to R1 million each through Google's latest accelerator programme.

Google has opened applications for the 2026 Google for Start-ups Accelerator: South Africa, offering equity-free funding, mentorship and access to its artificial intelligence ( AI ) technologies for 15 local start-ups.

The three-month programme forms part of Google's commitment, announced at the Google Cloud Summit Johannesburg, to support 50 South African start-ups between 2024 and 2028.

Applications are open until 28 August, with the programme scheduled to run from 28 September to 4 December.

According to a statement, each selected start-up will receive up to R1 million in equity-free funding, enabling founders to retain ownership of their businesses while using the capital to scale operations.

Participants will also receive technical support from Google engineers and AI specialists, along with access to the company's cloud infrastructure and AI models, including Gemini.

The accelerator is aimed at South African-led start-ups that are owned or controlled by historically disadvantaged persons and have functional AI-driven products designed to address local market needs.

"We are committed to the long-term growth of South Africa’s tech ecosystem," says Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of start-up ecosystem for Africa at Google.

"Through programmes built specifically for South Africans, we give start-ups the support, mentorship and tools they need to thrive. As these start-ups grow, they drive local economic development and contribute to a more inclusive, technology-enabled future for the continent."

According to Google, during the hybrid programme, founders will work one-on-one with mentors on product development, data and operational challenges. The curriculum includes product road mapping, growth strategy and goal-setting, while participants will also gain access to Google's global accelerator network and more than 25 local alumni.

Google says the programme is intended to help African start-ups develop AI-based solutions for sectors including healthcare, agriculture, logistics and education.

"African start-ups are well placed to build products and services that address the continent’s most pressing challenges, from health and agriculture, to logistics and education," adds Aiyegbusi.

"This programme helps those solutions scale, responsibly and inclusively, so African-led companies can compete and lead on the global stage."

Since launching its Africa accelerator in 2018, Google says it has supported more than 190 start-ups across 17 African countries. Those companies have collectively raised more than $400 million, created over 3 500 jobs and received $5 million in equity-free funding and Google product credits.

Applications for the 2026 Google for Start-ups Accelerator: South Africa close on 28 August.