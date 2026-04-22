Google backs SA start-ups tackling African challenges

Since 2018, the Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa has supported over 100 start-ups, raising $263 million and creating thousands of jobs.

South African technology start-ups Loop and Vambo AI are among the 15 African start-ups selected to join the 10th cohort of the Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa.

Chosen from a competitive pool of nearly 2 600 applications, the two companies form part of a final Pan-African group of start-ups that will receive up to $350 000 in Google Cloud credits, and access to a global network of investors, partners and collaborators.

The initiative supports early-stage start-ups using artificial intelligence (AI) to address Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Loop focuses on digitising mobility and payments, enabling individuals, businesses and communities to access more seamless and connected transport and financial services.

Vambo AI is developing multilingual AI infrastructure to support translation, speech and generative AI capabilities across African languages − an area widely seen as underdeveloped in global AI systems.

African tech founders are increasingly building solutions to address structural challenges across sectors such as financial inclusion, healthcare and supply chains, according to Google Africa.

Despite a resilient venture ecosystem that raised $3.9 billion in 2025, scaling deep-tech innovation continues to require access to advanced cloud infrastructure, specialised technical support and strategic mentorship.

Accelerator programmes play a critical role in bridging this gap, equipping start-ups with the tools needed to grow sustainably and contribute meaningfully to the continent’s digital economy, says Google Africa.

Chido Dzinotyiwei, CEO of Vambo AI, says: “African languages remain largely underrepresented in today’s AI systems, limiting access to digital tools and opportunities for millions. At Vambo AI, we are building multilingual AI infrastructure to change that − enabling developers, enterprises and institutions to build for African markets in the local languages spoken daily. Being part of the Google for Start-ups Accelerator is a powerful milestone for our team.”

Running from 13 April to 19 June, the hybrid accelerator programme will provide the 15 selected start-ups with dedicated mentorship from experienced industry experts, as well as hands-on technical workshops focused on AI and machine learning.

“We are thrilled to welcome these founders into Class 10,” says Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Start-up Ecosystem, Google Africa. “African start-ups are driving essential economic growth and social development. Our role is to serve as a supportive partner, providing these developers and founders with the technical infrastructure, mentorship and global network they need to scale their solutions and amplify their real-world impact.”

Since its launch in 2018, the Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa programme has supported 106 start-ups across 17 countries. Collectively, these companies have raised more than $263 million and created over 2 800 jobs, highlighting the initiative’s growing impact on Africa’s start-up landscape.

The full list of African start-ups selected for the 10th Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa 2026 edition can be found here.