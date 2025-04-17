Google opens applications for African AI start-ups accelerator

Start-ups are Africa’s problem-solvers, says Google.

The 2025 Google for Start-ups Accelerator Africa programme is now open for applications. The three-month initiative supports early-stage start-ups using artificial intelligence (AI) to address Africa’s most pressing challenges.

According to a statement, the accelerator is open for seed to series A start-ups based in Africa that are building AI-first solutions. Start-ups must have a live product, at least one founder of African descent, and a clear vision for responsible AI innovation.

Selected participants will receive:

Dedicated technical mentorship from Google and industry experts.

Up to $350 000 in Google Cloud credits.

Access to a global network of investors, partners and collaborators.

Workshops focused on technology, product strategy, people leadership and AI implementation.

“Start-ups are Africa’s problem-solvers. With the right resources, they can scale their impact far beyond local communities,” says Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Google start-up ecosystem, Africa.

“This programme reflects our belief that AI can be transformative when shaped by those who understand the context deeply. AI's potential to accelerate Africa’s development is real, and Google is investing in ensuring African start-ups lead that charge.”

According to a McKinsey report, AI could add $1.3 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030, but only if bold innovation is supported at the grassroots.

Across the continent, start-ups are demonstrating how local innovation can solve deeply-rooted problems.

Since 2018, the Google programme has supported 140 start-ups from 17 African countries. These alumni have raised more than $300 million in funding and created over 3 000 jobs, and many are now regional and global leaders in their categories, says Google.

Start-ups interested in participating can apply here.