Google invites SA cohort to join accelerator initiative

Applications are open for SA tech start-ups to enter the 2025 Google for Start-ups Accelerator programme.

Google has opened applications for the South African edition of the 2025 Google for Start-ups Accelerator (GFSA) programme.

The initiative targets South African Series A technology start-ups and founders that are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). It runs as a hybrid-modelled accelerator for three months.

In a statement, the internet search giant says the GFSA programme offers access to its AI tools, resources and infrastructure, with access to Gemini, Google’s latest AI technology.

Start-up founders will receive mentorship from Google engineers and AI professionals. They will also gain visibility through Google’s network, providing opportunities for global exposure, and will receive R1 million in equity-free funding per start-up, it notes.

“South Africa's start-ups are tackling some of the world’s most urgent challenges, and we’re committed to supporting their long-term growth,” says Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of start-up ecosystem, Africa at Google.

“Through the Google for Start-ups Accelerator programme, we aim to provide these companies with the resources they need to scale and make a greater global impact.”

Those that apply will go through a selection process to find the most promising start-ups in SA. Applicants must be headquartered in the country and be building solutions to address local challenges. The solutions should also have the potential to expand across Africa and even globally.

The selected start-ups will be required to demonstrate a clear understanding of their target market and must have a proven track record of traction and significant growth potential, says Google.

It says at least one founder must be of South African descent, and founding teams must have relevant experience and strong team dynamics to successfully execute their vision. The core of the start-up must be AI-driven and it must have a live, functional product on the market. The start-ups should be open to leveraging Google products and platforms, like Google Cloud, to enhance their solutions and accelerate their growth.

“We believe that South African start-ups are uniquely positioned to develop AI solutions that address the country’s and even the world's most pressing challenges. This programme is designed to amplify those solutions, help them scale, and ensure they are built responsibly and inclusively,” adds Aiyegbusi.

Since its launch in 2018, Google’s accelerator programme has supported 106 start-ups across 17 African countries. The companies have collectively raised over $263 million in funding and created more than 2 800 jobs.

To apply for the hybrid accelerator initiative, click here.