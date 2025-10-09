Google offers free GenAI tools to African varsity students

Google looks to empower students to excel in their studies and to also become digital shapers of the future.

Tech giant Google has announced an initiative to support higher education across Africa by offering its premium artificial intelligence (AI) subscription, Google AI Pro, for free to university students for 12 months.

According to the internet search giant, the offer is available to eligible students aged 18 and above who are based in South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zimbabwe, providing them with access to Google's most advanced AI tools to enhance their learning, research, and creative work.

Through Google’s advanced AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, this initiative will equip the next generation of African leaders, innovators, and creators with fundamental AI literacy, says the company.

By placing powerful generative AI tools directly in the hands of students, Google says it is helping to prepare them for a workforce where AI proficiency is increasingly essential.

“We are seeing a new wave of innovation in Africa, driven by the energy and ingenuity of our young people,” says Alex Okosi, MD for Google in Sub-Saharan Africa. “By providing students with access to our most advanced AI tools, we want to empower them to not only excel in their studies but also to become critical builders and shapers of the future. This offer is about democratising access to technology and giving African students the skills to compete and lead on a global stage.”

The Google AI Pro package provides a suite of tools designed for the demands of academic and creative life. These include:

Supercharged Learning and Research: New features like Guided Learning to help students with in-depth research, summarising academic papers, debugging code, and step-by-step guidance on complex problems.

Time-Saving Efficiency: Deep research tools help to generate comprehensive, cited reports from hundreds of web sources in minutes, transforming how students approach long-form assignments and dissertations.

Enhanced Organisation and Creativity: NotebookLM helps to organise notes and connect ideas, and uses Veo 3 to instantly transform text prompts or images into short, high-quality videos for presentations and projects.

Massive Storage: Students receive 2TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos, ensuring ample space for coursework, research data, and creative portfolios.

University students in eligible higher education institutions and countries can verify their status and activate the 12-month free plan by visiting gemini.google/students.

The offer will be available for redemption for 60 days, from 7 October 2025, to 9 December 2025.