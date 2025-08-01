Google, Raspberry Pi Foundation to empower 210k SA learners

Google and Raspberry Pi Foundation’s programme will provide learners with early exposure to the tools and knowledge they will need to thrive in the digital economy.

Google has announced its partnership with UK-based Raspberry Pi Foundation, aimed at equipping 210 000 learners and 4 200 school teachers in SA with essential digital skills.

The programme will provide learners with early exposure to the tools and knowledge they will need to thrive in the digital economy. Raspberry Pi Foundation has selected local NPC, Edunova, as the implementation agent across five provinces in SA.

The partnership was unveiled at Google’s AI in Action event held in Cape Town yesterday. The event is aimed at highlighting the impact of its artificial intelligence (AI) tools on the South African innovation landscape and business scene.

The event, attended by various stakeholders in the tech ecosystem, business community and media, was an opportunity for Google to reaffirm its commitment to advancing Africa’s digital transformation journey through AI adoption.

“We are happy to partner with such a reputable company as Google on such an important project. We recognise the power of AI to change the world and are excited to play a part in spreading the skills that will ensure that our future generations can utilise the technology to better their lives,” said Dietrich Baron, SA lead at Edunova.

Early this year, Google committed to help create 300 000 jobs in SA, through its ecosystem, by 2030. Meanwhile, its products and services contributed R118 billion to SA’s economy in 2023.

Google's AI in Action event, themed 'AI is Now', showcased how AI can be harnessed by businesses, developers and communities in SA to boost productivity, drive innovation and address pressing challenges in a responsible manner.

The tech giant said this year's gathering was aimed at showcasing how the fast growing AI industry is impacting the future of work, education and commerce in SA. Practical demonstrations were used to show attendees how they can adopt AI solutions to unlock new opportunities, improve operational efficiency and keep pace in a rapidly evolving global digital economy.

Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa, said: “At Google, we believe in the immense potential of AI to transform businesses while uplifting the economy, and significantly improve lives across South Africa.

"We are dedicated to progressing AI responsibly and driving growth through partnerships and collaborations, ensuring that AI – as a transformative technology – is not only accessible, but also truly inclusive and responsible in attempting to address local and global challenges.”

Two other announcements were made at the event. First was the introduction of isiZulu and Afrikaans to NotebookLM, Google's AI-powered research and summarisation tool. This allows students to digest study materials in their native tongue and small business owners to access market insights in their preferred language, promoting inclusivity and bridging language gaps.

Second, the SynthID Detector was launched. This is a public tool that helps identify watermarked content generated by AI. With over 10 billion pieces of content already watermarked, this tool provides a vital layer of transparency and trust for journalists, researchers and anyone navigating the digital information landscape.