Google takes Gemini AI into finance, legal sectors

Google Cloud is tailoring agentic AI to regulated industries, launching dedicated Gemini Enterprise solutions for finance and legal professionals.

Google Cloud is taking its Gemini Enterprise platform deeper into regulated industries, launching agentic AI solutions for financial services and legal work.

The company yesterday introduced Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services and Gemini Enterprise for Legal, its first specialised industry solutions built on the platform.

Rather than general-purpose AI, the products are configured for specific workflows, enterprise data sources and governance requirements where confidentiality, auditability and data provenance are critical.

According to Google Cloud, the solutions combine specialised AI agents and skills with data connectors and governance controls, allowing organisations to automate multi-step processes while retaining control of enterprise data.

Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services is initially available in preview for capital markets and corporate banking .

It includes a Google-managed financial research agent, more than 50 specialised skills and 13 data connectors to sources including FactSet, LSEG, Moody's, MSCI, PitchBook, S&P Global and SEC Edgar.

“Financial professionals are looking for an AI platform that doesn't lock them into any one model or ecosystem, connects to the IT systems they use every day and is highly secure and compliant,” says Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

“With Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services, we are delivering exactly that − agentic capabilities for financial workflows, built with verifiable data explainability, so institutions can turn AI innovation into a confident competitive advantage.”

The financial research agent automates research across market data, news, regulatory filings and internal databases. Its outputs include source citations, data snapshots, confidence scores and methodologies designed to make results easier to verify and audit.

The platform targets workflows including KYC research, credit risk assessment, portfolio monitoring, market research, advisor insights and bond issuance. Google Cloud says it can also analyse PDFs, spreadsheets and SEC filings to map corporate structures, assess risk and identify ultimate beneficial owners.

Beyond chatbots

Gemini Enterprise for Legal targets contract review, due diligence, regulatory monitoring, legal research and privacy requests.

It connects to legal technology and information systems including CourtListener, Harvey, iManage, Legora, NetDocuments, RelativityOne and Thomson Reuters through Model Context Protocol integrations.

Google Cloud says the system can inherit ethical walls from connected document and matter-management systems and grounds research in primary legal authority rather than relying solely on model training data.

Client data, prompts and outputs remain within an organisation's private cloud perimeter, while base models are not trained on customer data. Existing permissions are also inherited through direct connectors, it adds.

Legal teams can use the system to monitor legislative changes, identify policy gaps, compile information for data-subject access requests and review contracts against existing playbooks.

The products can also extract terms and fallback positions from historical agreements to create contracting playbooks, while assisting with court filings, document redaction and NDA drafting.

“While firms work to automate complex, end-to-end processes, general-purpose tools lack the controls legal work demands, such as strict confidentiality, ethical walls, verified legal authority and complete data isolation,” Google Cloud explains.

“Attempting to solve this by stitching together fragmented point-solutions or standalone models only creates a steep integration tax, resulting in fragile workflows.”

Google Cloud says governance is a core component of both products, with centralised controls for IT and risk teams, including audit logging.