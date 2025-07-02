Govt-backed e-commerce platforms go live

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau, addressing attendees at the launch of the Proudly South African online shopping platforms in Sandton.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition − in partnership with Proudly South African − has officially debuted two e-commerce stores: the Shop Proudly SA business-to-customer platform and the Market Access Platform (MAP) business-to-business portal.

Last week, Parks Tau, minister of trade, industry and competition, announced the new stores are intended to support transformation and drive the success of South Africa’s e-commerce industry.

Additionally, the hope is that the platforms will boost support for small, micro and medium enterprises, drive sales of locally-manufactured goods and services, and create much-needed jobs.

“These platforms are meant to provide seamless and centralised portals that will make it easier for consumers and procurement officers to source locally-manufactured products and services, as well as meet their localisation targets,” Tau said.

He added that there are more than 1 700 locally-made products available on the two sites.

According to Tau, Shop Proudly SA and MAP represent government’s commitment to using digital innovation to ensure South African products are visible, accessible and easy to procure by local and international consumers. This aligns with government’s industrialisation agenda, which prioritises localisation.

Speaking at the launch of the e-commerce platforms, he explained that government’s localisation strategy is more than a set of targets, but rather, it is a commitment to rebuilding the productive economy, reducing inequality and empowering South African producers.

“To date, over 500 verified South African suppliers have been on-boarded onto the new platforms, with thousands of products available across categories. The first phase focused on B2C [business-to-consumer] functionality, and the platform now includes bulk and wholesale purchasing capabilities. The next major development is the introduction of export functionality.”

The minister noted this will allow South African manufacturers to access opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area, a market with a projected GDP of $3.4 trillion and access to 1.4 billion consumers.

He noted it is critical that local producers benefit from SA’s e-commerce market growth, which is expected to reach R225 billion by 2025.

“Through these platforms, we are removing friction, creating access and bridging the gap between policy intent and market reality. But we cannot do it alone. We need every South African consumer, buyer, CEO and policymaker to act. Buy local. Source local. Empower local.”

Proudly South African CEO Eustace Mashimbye previously said the launch of the e-commerce platforms seeks to curb the high failure rate of small and medium businesses in SA and drive the localisation agenda.

“We believe e-commerce has immense potential to overcome traditional barriers to trade and create new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.”

Claude Hanan, co-founder of Bash.com.

Positive response

For Claude Hanan, co-founder of Bash.com, the launch shows government understands that e-commerce isn’t just a sales channel, but a lever for building modern capabilities in logistics, payments, talent, software engineering and customer experience.

“Developing these [platforms] drives the whole economy forward. This move by government is a clear bet on the future, and it’s one we share.”

The new platforms come as SA’s e-commerce industry enters a new phase, says World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck. “E-commerce in SA is transitioning from a niche market to a central pillar of retail. The initial momentum from the pandemic has matured into sustained growth, driven by increased consumer confidence, broader product categories and infrastructure improvements.”

Despite this, he says, the divide between digitally-enabled urban consumers and underserved rural or informal communities remains stark.

“While big platforms are expanding their reach, much of the population is still held back by logistics challenges, high data costs and limited trust in online transactions.”

Driving competition

More established e-commerce players are now under pressure from new local and international market entrants, to adapt, stay competitive and find new ways to differentiate themselves to better serve South African consumers, says Goldstuck.

“To stay competitive, established players need to move beyond simply being online stores and become full-service ecosystems. That means offering faster delivery, broader product categories and more personalised experiences. The arrival of Amazon has raised expectations, and local platforms can no longer rely solely on legacy brand strength. Consumers want convenience, relevance and reliability, and retailers must innovate across logistics, customer engagement and value-added services.”

Goldstuck believes the incumbents still have an edge; he also feels that many aren’t using this advantage fully.

“By focusing on underserved areas, embracing local products, and offering flexible payment and delivery options, they can build deeper trust and loyalty. The opportunity lies in creating a uniquely South African e-commerce experience that is inclusive, accessible and culturally attuned, rather than simply replicating global models.”

E-commerce in SA has massive momentum, adds Hanan. “Competition is high (including international threats), customer expectations are rising (especially in the growing cohort of customers who are digitally native) and the tech is moving fast.”

However, he admits that transformation is hard. “Globally, we’ve seen the companies that don’t evolve, fade,” he says, which is why it is so important for local brands to modernise and evolve with intent.