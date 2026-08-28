Govt eyes SA’s place in global e-mobility space

Science, technology and innovation deputy minister Dr Nomalungelo Gina.

Government is positioning South Africa to be a leading player in the global e-mobility and battery value chains, focusing on local manufacturing, mineral beneficiation, skills development and job creation.

So said science, technology and innovation deputy minister Dr Nomalungelo Gina, speaking at the 2026 uYilo e-Mobility Summit, hosted at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in Gqeberha this week.

Gina delivered the summit’s keynote address, highlighting the role of research, technology development, skills and commercialisation in enabling South Africa’s transition to e-mobility.

She emphasised the need for South Africa to seize the opportunities presented by the global transition to e-mobility and highlighted the role of science, technology and innovation in supporting the growth of a locally competitive battery industry.

“The question is not whether electric mobility will happen, the question is whether South Africa will capture value from it,” she said. “We have the minerals, the research capability, the industrial base and the policy instruments needed to participate meaningfully in the green economy.

“We must convert innovation into industrial participation, investment, jobs and inclusive growth. Together, we can accelerate electric mobility, expand local manufacturing, create quality jobs and position South Africa as a leader in Africa’s green industrial revolution.”

Held under the theme: “Accelerating electric mobility implementation in South Africa: From innovation to industrial participation,” the summit featured an exhibition of the latest electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa.

On display at the summit were the eKamva minibus, a first 15-seater electric minibus taxi, as well as the Thula, the country’s first game-viewing vehicle designed for silent, zero-emission wildlife safaris. Also on display was the Microcare EV charger.

Professor Muki Moeng, deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching at NMU, noted e-mobility forms part of South Africa’s broader just energy transition.

“We need reliable electricity and charging infrastructure. We need batteries and the ability to test, reuse and recycle them. We need people who are trained to work safely with these new technologies.

“We need South African businesses that can develop, manufacture and supply products and services. And we need government, universities and industry to work together to make all of this happen,” said Moeng.

Research, innovation and sustainability are important to the realisation of this vision, she added.

PlugShare estimates South Africa has 549 public EV charging stations nationwide, with most of the infrastructure concentrated in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, particularly along major urban centres and national transport corridors.

The country’s EV and new-energy vehicle market also continues to grow steadily, with data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa showing approximately 16 700 new energy vehicle units sold in SA during 2025.

While EV adoption is growing steadily in the country, range anxiety and uncertainty around charging reliability remain key barriers.