Govt formalises e-hailing with new transport law

The National Land Transport Amendment Act introduces e-hailing services as a recognised mode of public transport.

The Department of Transport has officially gazetted the long-awaited National Land Transport Amendment Act, along with its amended regulations.

The Act introduces a new transport category, e-hailing services, as a recognised mode of public transport.

This move affirms and formalises a sector that was previously treated as operating outside the law by some existing operators.

It also requires all public transport operators, including e-hailing providers, to hold valid operating licences to ensure services remain authorised and safe.

In addition, the Act sets out standards for quality and security that e-hailing platforms must meet to protect passengers and drivers alike.

The gazetting of the law follows rising violence against drivers in Soweto and KwaZulu-Natal.

On 13 August, 27-year-old e-hailing driver Siyanda Mvelase was shot and his vehicle set alight outside Maponya Mall in Soweto. A second driver was targeted but escaped, and a passer-by was injured by a stray bullet.

The attack is believed to be linked to tensions between e-hailing drivers and local minibus taxi operators.

“Each vehicle should be branded or carry a sign indicating it is an e-hailing vehicle,” says the department in a statement. “Commuters must verify that vehicle and driver details appear in the app, and if not, should exercise precaution.”

According to the department, under the new rules, app developers who permit users to use their apps without an operating licence risk a fine of up to R100 000, or up to two years in jail.

“All apps must be registered with the regulators,” it adds.

In addition, the Act requires panic buttons to be installed in e-hailing vehicles to help keep commuters safe and provide quick emergency response. Vehicle owners are responsible for making sure these are installed.

“The panic button for commuters will assist with crime detection and enable a rapid response by law enforcement or tracking companies.

“Commuters are also required to ensure the vehicle and driver are compliant. Drivers are required to have the requisite documents to be eligible for compliance.”

Meanwhile, the Provincial Regulatory Entity offices will ensure compliance upon processing all applications before drivers can be issued an operating licence.

E-hailing operators, when applying for an operating licence, are subject to a standard operating licence application fee.

“Other operational costs are outside of the Department of Transport’s purview.”

This move will see the companies being required to register and comply with company laws in South Africa under the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and South African Revenue Services, and there may be other requirements with costs.

“The department will hold workshops to share this information with all operators and officials across the country, starting from this week.”