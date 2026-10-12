Govt warns of action against online incitement

Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration chairperson Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Government has warned that individuals using social media to incite violence, intimidate foreign nationals or mobilise unlawful activities will face the consequences of their actions, as tensions surrounding migration and asylum applications continue.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration on Sunday raised concern about the circulation of inflammatory and misleading content on digital platforms, saying such material could provoke hostility against foreign nationals, public officials and State institutions.

“Freedom of expression is protected by the Constitution; however, the incitement of violence, intimidation, hate speech and criminal conduct are not protected and will not be tolerated,” said IMC chairperson Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The committee said law enforcement agencies were monitoring developments closely and would act against individuals or groups seeking to encourage, organise, facilitate or commit acts of violence and public disorder, whether online or offline.

“Those who use digital platforms to incite criminal conduct should be reminded that such conduct may constitute a criminal offence and will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Kubayi said.

The warning comes amid heightened public debate over migration and the implications of the Constitutional Court judgement on the processing of asylum applications, handed down on 7 July.

The court declared sections of the Refugees Act, which allowed for immigration officials to deport an asylum seeker if they are in the country without a transit visa, unconstitutional. A transit visa is issued at a port of entry to allow a person to travel to a refugee reception centre and apply for asylum.

The IMC acknowledged that discussions surrounding the judgement had generated uncertainty, speculation and heightened tensions in some communities.

It called on members of the public, civil society organisations, community formations and political stakeholders to exercise restraint while the legal processes underway are resolved.

The committee reiterated that South Africans have a constitutional right to assemble, demonstrate and present grievances peacefully.

However, it stressed that this right did not extend to intimidation, looting, malicious damage to property, public violence or the obstruction of lawful activities.

“South Africa remains a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law. Matters relating to asylum, migration and border management must be addressed through lawful processes and not through misinformation, intimidation, incitement, or acts of violence,” Kubayi said.

The IMC also acknowledged engagements with representatives of civil society organisations, including Operation Dudula, March and March, the United Civic Movement, the South African Council of Churches, South Africa First and the Alexander Fiela Movement.

The representatives had presented their frustrations, feedback from their stakeholders and communities, as well as proposals on how government should address migration-related concerns.

The committee said it welcomed engagements and feedback from South Africans as government worked to address the challenges arising from the Constitutional Court judgement.